Charity slams Redbridge Council’s proposals to fine people begging in South Woodford and Wanstead

If you beg in Wanstead or South Woodford you may be fined £100 if the plans go through.

Redbridge Council plans to fine people for begging in South Woodford and Wanstead.

It has launched a consultation asking residents to give their views on penalising perpetrators who ask for money in the vicinity with a £100 fine.

As well as begging, the local authority also asks participants their opinions on fining those who spit, urinate and host an event in a public place without prior approval in Bridge, Monkhams, Churchfields, South Woodford, Wanstead Village and Wanstead Park wards.

“The Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 introduced a number of ways that councils and police can deal with localised anti-social behaviour issues,” a Redbridge Council spokesman said.

“One of those ways is the implementation of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

“PSPOs are intended to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in a particular area that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life, by imposing conditions on the use of that area which apply to everyone.

“They are designed to ensure the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy public spaces, safe from anti-social behaviour.”

The spokesman explained that there was previously a PSPO in the west part of Redbridge which expired in October 2018.

This was in place to prohibit drinking alcohol in public places.

“The proposed and updated PSPO will also prohibit street drinking and includes a number of additional prohibitions,” he added.

Redbridge Equality and Community Council (RECC) is against the proposals and question why it will only apply to a section of the borough.

“What are people suppose to do if they are homeless and broke?” said David Landau of the RECC.

“Very few people do it out of fun, it is out of desperation - this is not the way you treat desperate people.

“Also there are different attitudes about what is acceptable in different parts of the borough by councillors.

“There is lots of begging in Ilford but it is seen as a part of life yet for people in affluent South Woodford and Wanstead they launch a consultation.”

To view the consultation visit: engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/civic-pride/asb-pspo