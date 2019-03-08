Search

Advanced search

'Disappointment' after part of Ilford High Road will not be regenerated

PUBLISHED: 15:32 13 September 2019

A computer generated image of the new town centre regerenation down the High Road, Ilford, towards Seven Kings. Picture: Redbridge Council

A computer generated image of the new town centre regerenation down the High Road, Ilford, towards Seven Kings. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council

Two years ago residents were given a sneak peek at designs for the transformation of Ilford town centre.

Among artistic impressions of water fountains, vertical plant walls and jazzed-up street paving was a memorable neon pink sign pinned up on the bridge towards the police station.

Like something out of an 80s movie, which wouldn't be out of place at a cocktail bar in central London, was the word "high road", happily scrawled in loopy glowing tubes.

Whether you thought the concept was a complete dream or the stuff of nightmares won't really matter anymore, for Redbridge Council confirmed the designs will not become a part of reality.

After switching to a new design team, the section of the high road from the General Havelock pub past Lynton House will not be revamped.

Reacting to the news, at an overview committee, Councillor Khayer Chowdhury said that segment of the town centre was in much need of some love.

"We were sold a different vision," he said. "I am very disappointed.

"Are there not any interim measures that can be made to make the area better, with brighter lighting or other things?"

A council officer confirmed the segment by the bridge would not be included in the scheme but said a condition may be able to be made to ensure the area was done up in the future.

You may also want to watch:

"Future [housing] developers could give money towards doing it up," he said.

"That area will not be included for several reasons - we want people to know they are in Ilford so it should be saved for the town centre.

"We are focusing the budget on the main central shopping areas and given the development we expect at the other end of the town centre we will work with the developer to improve that aspect as the builds come forward.

On a brighter note, however, the officer confirmed the new market would not have a bright pink and yellow colour theme.

Some residents were concerned about the shades used in the CGI impression.

The officers confirmed the image was only an example and the council had not condemned residents to these two particular shades.

Chairwoman Councillor Linda Huggett said it would be a good idea if officers made a physical mock-up of the new town centre so councillors and residents could really visualise the plans.

Councillor Bola also said it would be good if a brochure of the latest plans could be made public,

The officer said he would take the views back to his team.

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Do you know these women? Police release CCTV of pickpockets who targeted pensioner in Ilford

Do you recognise these women? Police are appealing for help from the public. Picture: Met Police

Allotment holders give up plots after Redbridge Council approves 25pc hike in fees

Allotment holders in Redbridge have had to give up their plots following a hike in fees. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

Dagenham and Redbridge celebrate. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Motormen boss Wetherall is expecting a tough FA Vase tie away to unknown Clacton

Taylor Tombides of Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Orient face another huge test at leaders Exeter City

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers blog: Missions accomplished after win at Maidenhead

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Old Loughts looking for more Hockey Heroes

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists