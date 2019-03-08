New flood scheme unveiled to help protect Ilford and Woodford Green from River Roding

The River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Plans to help protect more than 600 homes and businesses from the "widespread damage" of River Roding floods in Ilford and Woodford Green have been unveiled by the Environment Agency.

The EA has been working with Redbridge Council and Vision to "create a better place for people and wildlife that is more resilient to the impacts of flooding and climate change".

The River Roding, which flows from Chigwell down to Loxford, has a long history of flooding and authorities are working together to protect homes and businesses in the area, along with key road networks in the borough.

Heavy rain has caused the river to flood eight times in the past 100 years.

"Homes, businesses and transport networks experienced widespread damage. It took months to recover," a spokesman for the River Roding project said.

"Parts of Woodford Green and Ilford are at high risk of flooding.

"Flooding like that we saw in 2000 is expected to occur more frequently as climate change causes wetter winters."

The project involves the construction of a flood storage area to hold back high flows upstream in rural Essex, improving flood defences in Woodford Green, and installing natural flood management to help slow the river down.

"Once completed the project is estimated to provide £60million of national economic benefits, plus £85m of local economic benefits."

The River Roding project aims to improve wildlife habitats and fish migration, reconnect a backwater near Roding Lane South and remove a weir by Roding Hospital.

It also hopes to improve "user experience" with new information boards and signs along the Roding Valley and reduce noise, light and air pollution by planting trees and hedgerows near Charlie Brown's roundabout and along the M11 corridor.

Also proposed is an off-road cycling route between Snakes Lane East and Broadmead Church in Woodford Green.

Funding has so far been secured from Redbridge Council and Highways England, but further funding is needed to deliver the project.

Redbridge Council has put in £518,000, the Thames Local Levy has put in £4.7m, the government's Flood Defence Grant in Aid has contributed £3.8m and £933,000 has been secured in private contributions.

Find out more about the project and talk to the Environment Agency and Redbridge Council on October 3 from 12-6pm in Ilford High Road, opposite The Exchange, and on October 17 from 12-6pm at Woodford Station in Snakes Lane East.

You can also have your say by emailing HNL-PSO@environment-agency.gov.uk.