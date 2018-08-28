Police concerns after Goodmayes business applies to serve alcohol till 2am, seven days a week

The owner wants permission to serve drinks till 2am every day. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Goodmayes restaurant owner, whose premises had 20 individual complaints from residents since 2017, has made an application to serve alcohol until 2am, seven days a week.

Hikmet Kilicoglu of Eyva Turkish Grill Restaurant and Meze, Goodmayes Road has applied to play music and close at 2.30am Monday to Sunday.

Redbridge licensing enforcement said the venue has received numerous music complaints since 2017 and on one visit, Mr Kilicoglu had photocopied his premises licence so a nearby shisha bar could use it.

“It is believed that the hours sought by the applicant are excessive for an area with residential properties in such close proximity to the restaurant,” said Priya Cheema of Redbridge licensing enforcement service.

“The danger of the premises opening considerably later than they currently do during the weekday is this - firstly, it may change the character of the premises and the clientele it attracts, secondly it allows people to drink more alcohol and thus be potentially disorderly and noisy when leaving and lastly it means people who have consumed alcohol elsewhere may choose to use Eyva Restaurant to continue their evening’s drinking when other premises have closed.”

“Complaints recorded shows that the venue has been causing noise nuisance to the residents in the vicinity on the weekends whereby their premises licence allows them to operate on Fridays/Saturdays until 2am the following day and close at 2.30am.

“Allowing the premises to operate until 2am daily is going to impact residents who may be working or have young children.”

The East Area Met Police team also made a representation against granting the licence.

Officers visited the venue on November 28, 2018, and said there were several breaches of the licence the owner already had.

“Of more serious concern was the admission by the premises licence holder that he had ‘loaned’ his premises licence to the leaseholder of Afters shisha bar downstairs,” said PC Oisin Daly.

“When this venue had been attended by enforcement officers the weekend before the leaseholder had produced the licence for Eyva and stated it was his own.

“In allowing a copy of his licence to be used by another in order for them to give the impression that an unlicensed premise was licensed certainly undermines the licensing objectives.”

PC Daly said offences may also have been committed under the fraud act and officers will be investigating.

“In summary, police not only object to the proposed variation of the licence but have serious concerns around whether the premises licence holder should even be in possession of a licence at all,” he added.

“Police would ask the committee to consider refusing the application in its entirety.”

The London Fire Bridgde (LFB) also made a representation about the extension to the licence and said the establishment had “failed to comply” with seven fire safety requirements.

Inspecting officer David Hallam wrote: “At the time of the audit you had not ensured that a suitable system of maintenance was in place for your premises.

“It was found that there were no maintenance records for the fire alarm system, emergency lighting system or firefighting equipment,

“The fire alarm system was not operational at the time of the inspection.”

The application will be discussed at Redbridge Council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday, January, 24.