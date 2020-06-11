Search

Redbridge holding virtual Black Lives Matter event tonight to show ‘solidarity against racial injustice’

PUBLISHED: 08:37 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 11 June 2020

Redbridge is holding a virtual BLM meeting tonight. Picture: Cash Boyle

Redbridge is holding a virtual BLM meeting tonight. Picture: Cash Boyle

Redbridge is holding a virtual Black Lives Matter event tonight to show “solidarity against racial injustice.”

The event will take place tonight (Thursday, June 11) from 6-7pm and can be attended via a Microsoft Teams link.

Speakers at the event will include council leader Jas Athwal, leader of the conservative group Cllr Linda Huggett, Cllr Anita Boateng (Bridge) and Cllr Judith Garfield (Barkingside).

Other speakers include Advocate at Kofi Annan Foundation and Scholar at Obama Foundation Fatima Zaman, Founder of BoxUp Crime Stephen Addison, Windrush Campaigner Patrick Vernon OBE, BAME Network Redbridge officer Carol Ellison and Winslow Green from Caribbean Melting Pot.

In a letter of invitation to the event Cllr Athwal said: “There has been a groundswell of righteous indignation and rage at the recent episodes of racial injustice.

“People from all communities, all countries and all races are coming together to make their voices heard and their pain felt. I stand with them.

“Justice must be done for George Floyd, justice must be done for the black community and justice must be done for every person who has experienced discrimination, abuse or hatred because of the colour of their skin.”

To attend Redbridge Stands in Solidarity Against Racial Injustice visit orlo.uk/TFTmp from 6-7pm tonight.

