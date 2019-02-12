Search

More Redbridge children offered their first choice secondary school

PUBLISHED: 11:40 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 04 March 2019

Parents need to confirm their child's place by March 15. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

More parents than ever before will be sending their children to their first choice secondary school in Redbridge.

Pan London Admissions Board data reveals that 2,600 children got into their first choice in 2019 compared to 2,568 in 2018.

Some 86.44per cent of children also received one of their parents’ top three choices, above the London average for the second year running.

All those not given a school of their preference have been offered alternative places in Redbridge schools.

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Even though demand for places is higher than ever before I’m really pleased we’ve been able to offer more pupils their first choice secondary school.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to accommodate families’ preferences with the number of children given one of the schools requested higher than last year.

“Whichever preference they received, I wish all Redbridge children the best of luck as they prepare to take the next step in their education in September.”

The number of applications for secondary places across the capital were the highest since London-wide co-ordinated admissions began.

Overall, 92.52 per cent of applicants have gained a place at one of their chosen secondary schools.

All Redbridge parents are encouraged to look at the options open to them as alternative places can become available if families change their mind or move home.

Parents must respond to the offer they have received by March 15 2019.

