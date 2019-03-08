Search

Prince does a U-turn on Redbridge market plans

PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 22 March 2019

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Archant

A politician has withdrawn his support from plans to bring three iconic markets to Redbridge.

Keith Prince, London Assembly Member for Redbridge and Havering, previously said the borough is the “natural choice” for the rehoming of Billingsgate, Smithfields and New Spitalfields markets.

However after visiting residents in Hainault Road, Little Heath, he did a U-turn and said he can no longer support the proposals.

“When the leader first put it to me I thought it was an exciting project and would bring lots of employment – 3,500 jobs – and £500,000 of business rates,” he said.

“It was explained to me that it was on green belt land but on balance I thought it was an acceptable sacrifice.

“I have spent quite a bit of time looking into the markets and while there are benefits for Redbridge there wouldn’t be as many as 3,500 jobs.

“When I saw the residents at the site, a few things came into focus.”

Mr Prince said if the site is chosen by the City of London Corporation the markets would be built upon a working farm growing rapeseed.

It is also a place of scientific interest and the markets would be “quite damaging to the eco-system”.

“I didn’t appreciate it will cut our green belt in half - you wouldn’t be able to walk from Redbridge to Havering on green belt land,” he added.

“If you were cynical it could open the doors for more development green belt.

“I would love it to come to Redbridge, it would be fantastic, but it is a great idea in the wrong location.”

Along with Mr Prince, MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting and Redbridge Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal previously unveiled plans for the markets to move to the borough.

Following the news of Mr Prince pulling out of the scheme, Ron Jeffries of Aldborough Hatch Defence Association said he hoped the other two would follow suit.

“It is good news that Keith Prince is supporting residents,” he added.

“We hope Wes Streeting and others will follow though – it makes sense.”

Mr Streeting said bringing these “great markets to Redbridge could bring enormous benefits for our community”.

“I understand there is some opposition and I’m keen to understand their concerns,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with people and I’m grateful for their patience and their understanding that I’m somewhat swamped with a Brexit shaped elephant in the room.

“I hope to give this issue my detailed attention once the next week is out of the way.”

Councillor Athwal said: “Having the three most iconic markets in the world in Redbridge can only bring good and we hope we are successful and we will try our best.”

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

