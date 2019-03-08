Search

New mayor of Redbridge will raise funds for Ilford homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 May 2019

New mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Andrew Baker

New mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Andrew Baker

The new Redbridge mayor has chosen to raise funds for an Ilford-based charity which provides accommodation for rough sleepers, and a mental health charity which provides personalised support to people across London.

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, Labour councillor for Clementswood ward, was named the 55th mayor of Redbridge at the council's annual ceremony on May 21.

As his mayoral charity, Cllr Hussain, who held the role of Justice of the Peace for 22 years, has chosen to support the Healthy Living Project based at the Welcome Centre in Ilford and Imagine Independence, a mental health charity.

The Welcome Centre provides accommodation for rough sleepers and day services to help those who find themselves on the streets.

Imagine Independence is dedicated to helping people experiencing mental health issues and provides valuable support in developing skills, housing and employment.

Cllr Hussain, who spent 42 years working for the Post Office, said: "It is our duty to support our fellow residents who are not as fortunate as the rest of us. We should do our best to help and support those who are less well-off.

"I am confident that all of you would support upcoming fund-raising events for these worthy causes."

Cllr Hussain has been a ward councillor since 2010 and said he was "honoured" to take up the role as mayor.

He added: "It is a huge privilege and an honour to be the first citizen, mayor of this borough. I would like to thank all the councillors for bestowing this honour to me.

"Redbridge is a multi-cultural and religious borough. It's a nice place to live and work here, I have been living in Ilford for the past 50 years and enjoy every bit of it."

The new mayor hopes to reach out to "as many people as possible" in the coming weeks and months.

During the ceremony at Redbridge Town Hall, congratulations were given to Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara, the outgoing mayor, who raised more than £90,000 for her mayoral charity Every Life Has A Purpose during her 2018-19 term.

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

O's confirm several pre-season friendlies

Leyton Orient players (yellow) shake hands with Harlow Town ahead of their pre-season friendly in 2018

Ilford deserved Billericay defeat says skipper Tavarasa

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Harfield turns Daggers contract extension down

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Bopara pleased with Essex start

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 27th May 2019

