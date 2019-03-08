New mayor of Redbridge will raise funds for Ilford homeless charity

New mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Andrew Baker © 2019 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

The new Redbridge mayor has chosen to raise funds for an Ilford-based charity which provides accommodation for rough sleepers, and a mental health charity which provides personalised support to people across London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, Labour councillor for Clementswood ward, was named the 55th mayor of Redbridge at the council's annual ceremony on May 21.

As his mayoral charity, Cllr Hussain, who held the role of Justice of the Peace for 22 years, has chosen to support the Healthy Living Project based at the Welcome Centre in Ilford and Imagine Independence, a mental health charity.

The Welcome Centre provides accommodation for rough sleepers and day services to help those who find themselves on the streets.

Imagine Independence is dedicated to helping people experiencing mental health issues and provides valuable support in developing skills, housing and employment.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Hussain, who spent 42 years working for the Post Office, said: "It is our duty to support our fellow residents who are not as fortunate as the rest of us. We should do our best to help and support those who are less well-off.

"I am confident that all of you would support upcoming fund-raising events for these worthy causes."

Cllr Hussain has been a ward councillor since 2010 and said he was "honoured" to take up the role as mayor.

He added: "It is a huge privilege and an honour to be the first citizen, mayor of this borough. I would like to thank all the councillors for bestowing this honour to me.

"Redbridge is a multi-cultural and religious borough. It's a nice place to live and work here, I have been living in Ilford for the past 50 years and enjoy every bit of it."

The new mayor hopes to reach out to "as many people as possible" in the coming weeks and months.

During the ceremony at Redbridge Town Hall, congratulations were given to Councillor Debbie Kaur-Thiara, the outgoing mayor, who raised more than £90,000 for her mayoral charity Every Life Has A Purpose during her 2018-19 term.