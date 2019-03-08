Almost 120 homeless under-14s staying in B&Bs ‘no child should have to live in’

Nearly 120 homeless under 14-year-olds are being housed in B&Bs that “no child should have to live in”, it has been revealed.

Labour councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, revealed these figures in response to a question from Councillor Judith Garfield (Lab, Barkingside) at last Thursday’s full council meeting (March 21), in Redbridge Town Hall.

Cllr Hussain said 66 homeless households are currently staying in B&Bs, among them 118 children under the age of 14, and spoke of the detrimental impact this type of accommodation has on children’s health and education.

“They don’t just share rooms with their families, there are some who are sharing bathrooms and kitchens with other families,” she lamented.

“No child should have to live in this condition.”

She told the Recorder of the council’s ambitions to end using B&B altogether as part of its new homelessness strategy.

The councillor also revealed that the borough currently has 2,371 homeless households, 1,708 of which include children under the age of 14 (3,821 children in total).

In March last year, Redbridge Council achieved its aim to ensure no families with children stay in bed and breakfast accommodation for longer than six weeks.