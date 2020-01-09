Council steps up daily uniformed patrols of Redbridge streets to fine people for dog fouling and littering

Redbridge Council is stepping up its action on littering and dog fouling, including dropping cigarette butts. Picture: Ken Lennox/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge Council is stepping up its efforts to fine people who do not clean up after their dogs and drop rubbish in the streets.

The council is joining forces with a new enforcement contractor to "help strengthen its existing tough stance" on those who leave dog mess in the streets and litter the borough.

As part of its partnership with Kingdom Local Authority Support, which provides enforcement services on behalf of the council, it will be introducing more uniformed street patrols across the borough to tackle these problems.

A fine of £150 will be issued to anyone aged 18 or over caught dropping litter, including cigarette butts, or failing to pick up dog mess.

The new team will carry out regular daily patrols and identify "hot spot" areas and issue fines, when necessary.

The officers will wear identifiable uniforms, a body worn camera and will identify themselves when dealing with the public.

The team will be trained to the highest standards, working alongside the Redbridge enforcement team, and have the support of staff experienced in doing this kind of work, the council said.

John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride at Redbridge Council, said: "We're really proud of our borough and we will do everything we can to make it as clean and tidy as possible for people who live and work here.

"That is why we will be once again targeting those selfish individuals who show complete disregard for the local community and environment by fly-tipping, littering and allowing their dogs to foul our streets and footpaths.

"The recent recruitment of nearly 40 new staff to our street cleaning division shows that we are firmly committed to keeping our neighbourhoods clean and tidy.

"As a council, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to address environmental crime. We believe this partnership will enable us to address this problem and other related offences."

Anyone issued with a fixed penalty notice has 14 days to pay the £150 fine without further court action being taken.

Should payment fail to be made it may be appropriate for a formal prosecution to be taken that could result in a larger financial fine and court conviction.