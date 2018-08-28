Redbridge Council cut roads spending by £1.2m despite £3.9m increase in parking income

The council's income from parking charges has increased over the last four years while spending on roads has decreased over the same timeframe. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Redbridge Council has slashed spending on roads by nearly £1.2million over four years while increasing its income from parking charges by more than £3.9m at the same time, figures reveal.

But – responding to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) figures – the local authority highlighted its highways spending has continuously surpassed its parking income inspite of funding cuts.

The data – analysed by insurance firm Confused.com – shows that the council spending on highways has fallen by nearly 20pc in four years – from £9.934m in 2013/14 down to £6.044m in 2017/18.

But during the same period, the income the council raised from parking grew by more than £1.1m– from £3.96m to £4.854m.

The figures come amid reports that Redbridge is among the worst local authorities in the UK for its plentiful supply of potholes.

As reported last week, the borough has seven potholes per kilometre according to Yorkshire-based bicycle insurer The Insurance Emporium.

The largest cut in net road spending in London was seen by Barking and Dagenham, falling from £4.2m in 2013/14 to around £1.4 in 2017/18.

While Havering Council saw the biggest increase net income from parking charges, soaring 335pc from £758k to more than £3.6m over the same time period.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: “In 2017/18 we invested over £6m on our highways, this is considerably over and above the income we receive from parking.

“Income from parking permits and parking controls is ringfenced and used to pay for traffic and highways schemes, including subsidising concessionary fares for local residents.

“Unfortunately, due to unprecedented government cuts to local councils in London – amounting to a 60pc decrease in Redbridge funding since 2010 - it is increasingly difficult to allocate resources away from our vulnerable people and services to fix roads.

“However, we are committed to ensuring the best possible road surfaces for our residents and are constantly working to find innovative ways of repairing roads.”