Search

Advanced search

'We are in the middle of a housing crisis': Redbridge Council urges homeowners to bring empty properties into use

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 September 2019

Redbridge Council is urging homeowners to bring their empty homes back into use amid a

Redbridge Council is urging homeowners to bring their empty homes back into use amid a "housing crisis". Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Archant

Redbridge Council is urging homeowners to bring their empty properties back into use to reduce homelessness, add to the housing stock and improve the look and feel of the borough.

As part of Empty Homes Week, the council is raising awareness of the grants and advice on offer to homeowners with empty properties.

Last year the council investigated hundreds of reported properties across the borough and managed to bring 120 back into use.

Properties that have been empty for more than six months and can be rented out to tenants nominated by the council's housing service are eligible for a grant which covers up to 50 per cent of the cost of the renovation work required, with a maximum limit of £40,000 dependent on the number of bedrooms in the property.

A grant is also now available for owners to help renovate their properties which have been empty for more than five years, where they are planning on occupying the property themselves.

You may also want to watch:

With ambitious targets to increase the quantity and availability of high-quality affordable housing, bringing empty homes back into use is a priority for the council.

The first aim is to work alongside owners but where they are unwilling to bring a property into use, the council may act to get the property renovated and re-occupied.

Neighbours are also being encouraged to help identify empty or abandoned properties by informing the council's home improvement team.

Councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: "We are in the middle of a housing crisis, so it's more important than ever that we do everything we can to bring empty properties into use to increase housing supply and help reduce homelessness in Redbridge.

"Problems such as anti-social behaviour, vandalism, fly-tipping and arson can also be an issue with empty homes, so it's key we identify them.

"We will always support owners to ensure these homes are used for people who really need them and encourage owners and neighbours to come forward with information to help us identify empty homes."

To access the council's advice service or request details of the grant, or report an empty home, you can call 020 8708 5361.

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Most Read

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Warning after ‘gang of youths’ steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham suffer humiliating drubbing at Oxford to crash out of Carabao Cup

Oxford United's Elliott Moore celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

‘We are in the middle of a housing crisis’: Redbridge Council urges homeowners to bring empty properties into use

Redbridge Council is urging homeowners to bring their empty homes back into use amid a

Cricket: Taunton washout leaves Essex on title brink

General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Woodford Town progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists