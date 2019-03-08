Search

People applying for jobs at Redbridge Council will no longer need to disclose unspent criminal convictions

PUBLISHED: 12:06 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 20 September 2019

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Redbridge Council has become the second local authority in the country to become a Ban the Box employer, meaning job applicants will no longer need to disclose their unspent criminal convictions on their application form.

A motion put forward by Councillor Sadiq Kothia and seconded by Councillor Vanisha Solanki agreed that the council will review its job application processes and applicants will not be asked to disclose their unspent criminal convictions on their initial application forms.

Re-offending costs society up to £13billion a year and research shows that employment reduces offending by 33per cent to 50pc, Cllr Kothia said.

"It's therefore in every community's interest to reduce the barriers to work for people with criminal convictions," he said. "Everyone in life deserves a second chance."

Ban the Box is an international campaign and aims to encourage all employers to assess the suitability of job applicants on the basis of their skills, experience and interest in the job.

Bristol Council was the first local authority to adopt Ban the Box in 2016 and in its recruitment processes and it's believed Redbridge Council is now the second.

Councillors agreed that the policy will increase the quality and talent of applicants and not rule them out at the first hurdle and it will help integrate the convicted criminals back into contributing members of society.

Applicants would be asked to disclose any convictions at a later stage of the application process.

Cllr Solanki said: "Redbridge should be an employer which encourages and provides opportunities for people from all backgrounds.

"Our young people, who might have a criminal record through no fault of their own, deserve a second chance."

The council will continue to carry out DBS checks for all posts covered by the Safeguarding Vulnerable Groups Act 2006 and the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975.

"That disclosure will absolutely continue," Cllr Kothia said.

Other than for those posts, the motion agreed that the council is not obliged to request information on criminal convictions from job applicants.

Cllr Anne Sachs said: "Applicants with convictions will be able to get through the first stage - they get the change to make a good first impression without having to disclose information which disproportionately overshadows their good points.

"Let's give these applicants a chance to turn the corner - a future worth resisting crime for."

Trio from east London jailed for 'ferocious' knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not 'adequately assessed' by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

'The NHS has been destroyed': Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

