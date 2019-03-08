Redbridge Council reveals there is 'real and urgent' need for more healthcare in the borough

Whipps Cross University Hospital has been givern governement funding. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Redbridge Council is "disappointed" to have missed out on funding and confirmed there is a "very real and urgent need" for more healthcare investment in the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On September 30, the government announced that it would give £2.7billion of funding over the next five years, to health infrastructure across England.

Neighbouring borough Waltham Forest benefited under the scheme and Whipps Cross Hospital received £350million to put towards new buildings and equipment.

Redbridge Councillor, Mark Santos who is cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing, said that while he welcomes "much-needed" investment in healthcare in east London, Redbridge has been overlooked.

"We are disappointed to have once again missed out on accessing much-needed government funding for hospitals under the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT)," he said.

"Health facilities across BHRUT need capital investment and our populations are not only growing rapidly, they are changing.

"The demands on the local health infrastructure are considerable.

"It is right that we should be concerned by the continuous lack of capital funding to our hospitals."

He added that while NHS staff member were doing the very best they can, without more capital funding residents will not have the healthcare infrastructure "that this borough deserves and needs.

You may also want to watch:

Matt Hancock MP, secretary of state for health and social care said the money given out to hospitals across England was the "largest sum that has ever been invested in the NHS".

"I love the NHS and I'm incredibly excited to be able to launch the largest hospital building plan in a generation, with 40 new hospitals across the country," he said.

"Too many of our hospitals are too old, and this plan will build new state of the art hospitals, using the best technology, so our brilliant NHS staff have the best possible facilities to provide the best possible care."

This isn't the first time that health provision in Redbridge has been raised in the press and Ilford MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, previously said that Redbridge has been overlooked in the healthcare stakes

In August of this year, he questioned why prime minister, Boris Johnson, awarded money to neighbouring Havering for a Hornchurch health hub, when Redbridge has one of the worst GP to patient ratios in England.

Mr Streeting said inhabitants of Redbridge are waiting "far too long" and don't always feel they have had the "attention they need" and added: "Without serious investment in Redbridge, the prime minister is on course to break one of his first promises - that people wouldn't be waiting weeks to see a GP."