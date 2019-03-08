Thousands of Redbridge constituents sign petition demanding parliament suspension is halted

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of people in Redbridge's constituencies have signed a petition demanding that a move to suspend parliament is halted.

It follows approval from the Queen for Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament for more than a month, from the second week of September until October 14.

The petition on parliament's website amassed the 100,000 signatures required to be considered for debate by MPs less than three hours after prime minister Boris Johnson announced his plan to prorogue parliament in order to push through his new domestic agenda.

In Redbridge's constituencies, nearly 10,000 people had put their name to the petition by midday on Tuesday, September 2.

In total, it had amassed more than 1.3 million signatures by that time.

Some 4,415 constituents in Leyton and Wanstead had signed, along with 2,584 in Chingford and Woodford Green and 1,658 in Ilford North. Some 1,138 constituents have signed in Ilford South.

The petition, which was created by Mark Johnston on parliament's website, states that parliament should not be prorogued unless there is another extension of the Brexit deadline - or the idea of leaving the European Union is scrapped altogether.

Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, said: "I will fight tooth and nail to stop Boris Johnson suspending parliament to avoid scrutiny.

"What he is doing has been described by the Speaker as a constitutional outrage."

But writing in The Express, Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith said: "Remainers have tried every trick in the book for three years to thwart Brexit but now they are on the receiving they just can't take it.

"Well, the remainers have had their time and now as the British people voted to leave we must deliver Brexit by October 31."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he "protested in the strongest possible terms on behalf of my party" in a letter to the Queen and called for a meeting alongside other opposition members of the Privy Council.

Mr Johnson has denied the move is to pave the way for an early general election.

But he said it would allow him to bring forward legislation for a new Withdrawal Agreement if a deal can be done with Brussels around the time of the European Council summit on October 17.