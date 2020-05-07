Redbridge to re-start recycling and green garden waste collections

Redbridge Council is starting back recycling and green garden waste collections following a temporary stop during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images

Recycling and green garden waste collections are due to start again in Redbridge.

Fortnightly green garden waste collections will start from Monday, May 11 and weekly household recycling collections will begin the following week from Monday, May 18.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council made the decision to temporarily stop separating recycling and green garden waste collections at the end of March to concentrate on household rubbish.

This was done because there were not enough staff and drivers available to carry out all the collections safely, as many were self-isolating.

When both services start, residents should leave their recycling out on their normal collection days and will also be able to start separating recycling in separate boxes.

Any waste that is harmful and poses a health and safety risk to families or pets can be taken to the Chigwell Road Recycling and Reuse Centre (RRC), which reopens on Monday.

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Newham, and Gerpins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Havering are other options for residents who need to dispose of harmful waste. Both sites will provide longer operating times.

There will be a temporary restriction on large vans and trailers at Chigwell Road RRC and residents are asked to not travel there unless absolutely necessary.

Staff at Chigwell Road RRC will not be able to assist with handling and moving items, due to social distancing measures.

Given the site’s proximity to Charlie Brown’s roundabout and the entry points to the A12, A406, and the M11, the council anticipates the strong potential of long queues of people in vehicles.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said he wanted to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this difficult and busy time.

He added: “I would, however, ask that you please hang onto any additional recycling and green garden waste until we can collect it. I appreciate many of you will have been hard at work in the garden, especially with the warm weather we’ve enjoyed over April.

“Our refuse crews will be collecting household rubbish, recycling and green garden waste, so please be patient and bear with us as we catch up.”

Cllr Athwal added that it may not be able to take all waste and recycling at first and it will collect as much as possible and will pick up the remainder on the next scheduled collection date.