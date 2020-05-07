Search

Advanced search

Redbridge to re-start recycling and green garden waste collections

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 May 2020

Redbridge Council is starting back recycling and green garden waste collections following a temporary stop during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Redbridge Council is starting back recycling and green garden waste collections following a temporary stop during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

PA Wire/PA Images

Recycling and green garden waste collections are due to start again in Redbridge.

Fortnightly green garden waste collections will start from Monday, May 11 and weekly household recycling collections will begin the following week from Monday, May 18.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council made the decision to temporarily stop separating recycling and green garden waste collections at the end of March to concentrate on household rubbish.

This was done because there were not enough staff and drivers available to carry out all the collections safely, as many were self-isolating.

When both services start, residents should leave their recycling out on their normal collection days and will also be able to start separating recycling in separate boxes.

Any waste that is harmful and poses a health and safety risk to families or pets can be taken to the Chigwell Road Recycling and Reuse Centre (RRC), which reopens on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Newham, and Gerpins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre in Havering are other options for residents who need to dispose of harmful waste. Both sites will provide longer operating times.

There will be a temporary restriction on large vans and trailers at Chigwell Road RRC and residents are asked to not travel there unless absolutely necessary.

Staff at Chigwell Road RRC will not be able to assist with handling and moving items, due to social distancing measures.

Given the site’s proximity to Charlie Brown’s roundabout and the entry points to the A12, A406, and the M11, the council anticipates the strong potential of long queues of people in vehicles.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said he wanted to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this difficult and busy time.

He added: “I would, however, ask that you please hang onto any additional recycling and green garden waste until we can collect it. I appreciate many of you will have been hard at work in the garden, especially with the warm weather we’ve enjoyed over April.

“Our refuse crews will be collecting household rubbish, recycling and green garden waste, so please be patient and bear with us as we catch up.”

Cllr Athwal added that it may not be able to take all waste and recycling at first and it will collect as much as possible and will pick up the remainder on the next scheduled collection date.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Loxford councillor charged with electoral fraud

Loxford Cllr Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was charged with election fraud. Picture: Ken Mears

Children’s ward at King George Hospital temporarily closed

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Further five care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Redbridge

Recent figures from the ONS reveal a further five care home coronavirus deaths have occurred in Redbridge.

Coronavirus: Oldest businesses in Redbridge fear closure if relief grant not paid soon

Sean Lowery, owner of Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill said he might have to close down if he doesn't receive his small business grant soon. Picture: Sean Lowery

Most Read

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Loxford councillor charged with electoral fraud

Loxford Cllr Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was charged with election fraud. Picture: Ken Mears

Children’s ward at King George Hospital temporarily closed

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Further five care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Redbridge

Recent figures from the ONS reveal a further five care home coronavirus deaths have occurred in Redbridge.

Coronavirus: Oldest businesses in Redbridge fear closure if relief grant not paid soon

Sean Lowery, owner of Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill said he might have to close down if he doesn't receive his small business grant soon. Picture: Sean Lowery

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Root ‘very optimistic’ on England Test matches

England's Joe Root during a nets session

Players signed to play in The Hundred have contracts terminated

Essex's Dan Lawrence on the charge against Somerset in the Vitality Blast (pic: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia
Drive 24