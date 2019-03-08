Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge Council will hold private meetings away from the public

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 July 2019

The constitution will be discussed. Picture: Ken Mears

The constitution will be discussed. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Redbridge Council is set to review its constitution, but the meetings to do so will be held away from public scrutiny.

In a 90-second meeting last night, the authority established a working group made up of current cabinet members and only one member of the opposition which will discuss any changes that could be made.

Earlier this year, Redbridge Council changed its processes for planning committee meetings, limiting the length of the meetings and limiting the number of planning applications that could be brought before the committee for discussion.

Other, more minor planning applications are now decided by council officers behind closed doors and away from public scrutiny - something that brought vocal criticism from opposition councillors at the time.

Now the working group has been established, the opposition councillor on the panel has said he will go into the meetings "in good faith".

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Michael Duffell, of South Woodford ward and the Conservative group whip, said: "I was told by officers in no uncertain terms that there is no agenda, I'm happy to work with the administration to bring the constitution into the 21st century.

"I think it is really good that we're looking at this, it is a good exercise that we should be doing.

"I'll go into this with good faith and I am willing to work with the administration in any way, shape or form to bring the constitution up to date."

The councillor explained anything that the private working group decides will then have to go to a general purposes meeting, which will be held in public.

He added that in terms of things he would like to get added into the constitution, he would like to see recordings or webcasts of meetings made mandatory.

A spokesman for Redbridge Council said: "Constitutional reviews occur periodically to ensure the council processes are current and focused on outcomes that deliver for residents.

"Once the Constitutional Review Working Group is established, they will agree a work programme of the areas to review. From there, the work programme will be updated regularly."

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Brexit could be the ‘new Windrush’ for Roma people in Redbridge

'If the work is not done in the right way because of different vulnerabilities we could end up having huge numbers of Roma being undocumented,' .

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge Council will hold private meetings away from the public

The constitution will be discussed. Picture: Ken Mears

O’s begin busy period with friendly at Urchins

James Brophy of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring the third goal during Harlow Town vs Leyton Orient with Craig Clay and other team-mates (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Ilford Catholics fall to heavy defeat at South Loughton as seconds pick up first victory

Vince Mulholland of Ilford Catholic strikes the ball against South Loughton (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Buckhurst Hill was tough to swallow

Harsh Kumar of Ilford in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists