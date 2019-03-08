Police object to 'vague live entertainment event' until 4am at Ilford venue

Police have objected to granting a licence for a vaguely-described "live entertainment event" at a venue in Ilford.

Enish, located at 291-293 High Road, has applied to Redbridge Council for a temporary event notice for a "live entertainment event" on October 14 from 1am-4.30am.

No further details of the event are provided in the application.

In his representation, licensing officer Pc Oisin Daly said: "Police have concerns that there will be a knock on effect to local residents, triggering the public nuisance objective.

"This event will conclude only a few hours before a significant number of residents wake up for work on a Monday morning.

"No details have been supplied of what the 'live entertainment event' will constitute; this is a vague description of a late night event.

"This raises concerns regarding the suitability of the venue to host an event, whether security may be required and whether this may be a 'promoted event'.

"A promoted event is one where the owner essentially hands over control to another person who books an act and sells tickets, quite often recruiting their own security.

"In handing over control of a venue to another the risk increases exponentially.

"Given no details have been provided of how this event will run on the night police have concerns that the crime and disorder licensing objective could be undermined."

The restaurant and bar was granted a premises licence in July, which allows the venue to open until 2am during the week, 3am on Friday and Saturday and 1am on Sundays.

Pc Daly added: "Beyond the initial concerns of police this is a venue which has a troubled past - under previous management the venue was subject to a summary review of the premises licence following a stabbing.

"Whilst this may be an application for a temporary event notice, the licensing objectives remain the same. Would the committee consider granting premises licence for 4.30am at the venue on a Sunday night?"