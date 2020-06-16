Search

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

PUBLISHED: 18:47 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 16 June 2020

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police discovered a cannabis farm inside an Ilford house which was on fire early this morning.

The London Fire Brigade called the police to attend the scene of a fire just after 2am, where a house in The Drive was badly damaged.

Officers attended and discovered a large amount of cannabis plants inside the property.

No arrests have been made and there were no reports of injuries from the fire.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house in The Drive at 1.30am this morning (Tuesday, June 6).

Part of the ground floor, first floor and the roof of a semi-detached house were damaged.

The driveway was also damaged as well as part of the scaffolding on the building by the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.39am and fire crews from Ilford, Stratford and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service and enquiries continue.

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Barkingside woman labels cemetery ‘war zone’ after dozens of headstones overturned

Dozens of memorials at Barkingside Cemetery were knocked down for health and safety regulations. Picture: Irena Lukasinski

