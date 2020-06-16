Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Police discovered a cannabis farm inside an Ilford house which was on fire early this morning.

The London Fire Brigade called the police to attend the scene of a fire just after 2am, where a house in The Drive was badly damaged.

Officers attended and discovered a large amount of cannabis plants inside the property.

No arrests have been made and there were no reports of injuries from the fire.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house in The Drive at 1.30am this morning (Tuesday, June 6).

Part of the ground floor, first floor and the roof of a semi-detached house were damaged.

The driveway was also damaged as well as part of the scaffolding on the building by the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.39am and fire crews from Ilford, Stratford and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service and enquiries continue.