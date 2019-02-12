Plans for a 4.8m fence around part of Ilford town centre submitted

A fence almost 5m in height could be built in Ilford town centre, to help with potential noise from the new outdoor food market.

Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Plans have been submitted for a 4.8m acoustic fences barrier at Redbridge Town Hall carpark, Chadwick Road, to “mitigate any noise impact on the temporary accommodation” in the vicinity.

Mercato Metropolitano applied for permission as part of its plans to build a temporary covered market on the site for a period of five years.

After this time has elapsed, it said it would return the car park to its original state.

The market is set to operate between the hours of 8am and 11pm, Sunday to Friday and 8am to midnight on a Saturday and market traders would be given time to set up and receive deliveries.

“A 4.8m high acoustic fence has been proposed along the boundary with 1a Chadwick Road,” said Redbridge Council’s planning committee agenda.

“Also, a noise impact assessment has been submitted with this application which concluded that noise from the proposed development would comply with the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and the Noise Policy Statement for England (NPSE) and therefore the proposal would not have any unacceptable impact on the amenity of the temporary accommodation in terms of noise.”

It was also stated that the new market will not block the view of people living in temporary accommodation.

“Buildings surrounding the proposal site are mostly commercial except the site at 1a, Chadwick Road, Ilford, which lies to the north of the site and has temporary permission for a period of five years for erection of part three and part four modular building containing 42 units of temporary housing accommodation, approved on April, 27 2018,” it said

“Due to the limited height (approximately 10m) and adequate separation distance (approximately 15m) from the temporary accommodation the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on this temporary accommodation in terms of sunlight and daylight.”

The application for a temporary market will be decided at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, February 26.