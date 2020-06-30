Search

Advanced search

Petition demanding government compensates Redbridge Council for Covid spending draws 2,000 signatures

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 July 2020

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

More than 2,000 residents have signed a petition demanding the government fill the “black hole” in the council’s finances caused by the coronavirus.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal says the council has spent more than £60million dealing with the pandemic but has only received £15.7m funding, leaving a £45m shortfall.

Without “full compensation”, he warned that services like parks, rubbish collection and street lighting are at risk.

The council says more than 2,000 people signed the petition in the first two days.

Redbridge Conservative group leader Cllr Linda Huggett does not support the petition and has questioned how much of the shortfall is due to “ongoing mismanagement of taxpayers’ money”.

Cllr Athwal said the government had “promised full compensation” for spending on coronavirus but “have since done a U-turn”.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It is outrageous that the government is now withholding almost our entire annual budget for council services at a time when our residents are really struggling. They must honour their promise to properly compensate us.

“We stepped up during the national crisis caused by Covid-19 and put in place essential services to protect and support our residents. Despite incredibly pressurised circumstances, we were agile, able to meet local needs and effective.

“The majority of our expenditure goes towards supporting the most vulnerable in our local community – it is these people that the government are putting at risk by going back on their word.

“We want everyone in the borough to support us – without these funds, the services our residents and businesses value most, social care, libraries, household waste services and leisure facilities, will all be at risk.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said councils around the country had been given an “unprecedented package of support”.

They said: “On June 15 we announced we are working on a comprehensive plan to ensure councils’ financial sustainability over the coming year.

“We will continue to work closely with councils as they support their communities through this national emergency.”

The petition can be viewed here https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/about-the-council/stronger-together/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Petition demanding government compensates Redbridge Council for Covid spending draws 2,000 signatures

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Moyes wants to create new history with West Ham after marking 125th anniversary

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

Premier League offers £1million to help women’s game

Barclays FAWSL signage during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Coronavirus: Parry dismisses talk of EFL club bankruptcies

English Football League chairman Rick Parry giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the subject of Impact of Covid-19 on DCMS sectors