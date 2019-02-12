Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Survey finds just 4pc of parents back Wanstead academy plans

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 February 2019

Parents gather in protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, in Chesnut Drive, on Tuesday, October 30. Photo: Paul Donovan

Parents gather in protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, in Chesnut Drive, on Tuesday, October 30. Photo: Paul Donovan

Archant

Plans to academise a school in Wanstead have been met with ”overwhelming opposition” from parents.

In a parent action group survey circulated to families at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Cambridge Park, some 48 per cent said they were not happy with the school becoming a Catholic Academy Trust.

Just over 30pc were undecided, claiming they did not have enough information to make such an important decision and 16pc said they did know but trusted the school to make the right decision about their child’s future.

Only 4pc of the 206 respondents backed academisation.

Redbridge Council has spoken out against academisation and invited Brentwood Diocese to an education scrutiny committee meeting to talk about plans for all Catholic schools in the borough, however the Diocese turned down the invitation declaring that it thought it would be a “fruitless” exercise.

Councillor for Wanstead Village Paul Donovan said: “This survey confirms what a growing number of parents have been saying about this whole process.

“Most do not support academisation, preferring that their already excellently performing school stays as it is within the family of local authority run schools.

“There is though another sizeable group, who object to not being consulted and informed properly about what is going on.

“It is high time the Diocese of Brentwood started listening to what the parents are saying -in the 21st century you do not just railroad these things through.

“The strength of schools like Our Lady of Lourdes comes from their root in the local parish community – why not listen to them.”

The Our Lady of Lourdes action group said: “The governors and diocese need to take on board the view of parents.

“We have not had a fair or open consultation and it is now clear that the vast majority of parents need more information.

“The survey to parents is evidence of this and also shows a high level of parental engagement concerning the proposed CMAT.

“The consultation period must be extended and the date of the proposed academisation be pushed back - September 2019 is not long enough for such a monumental change to be implemented.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Man, 22, dies after Ilford Hill crash

Romford Road looking towards Ilford Hill

Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Redbridge Labour politicians ‘saddened’ and ‘heartbroken’ as Ilford South MP Mike Gapes leaves the party

Mayor Sadiq Khan with Cllr Jas Athwal, MP MIke Gapes and Val Shawcross

‘Predatory’ Woodford Green sex offender who molested two women on busy Tube trains avoids prison

Central line train at Bethnal Green station. Photo: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Survey finds just 4pc of parents back Wanstead academy plans

Parents gather in protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Primary, in Chesnut Drive, on Tuesday, October 30. Photo: Paul Donovan

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists