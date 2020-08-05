Search

Al Fresco dining comes to Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 August 2020

Eligible businesses can apply for a license to allow al fresco dining to help social distancing measures.

Eligible businesses can apply for a license to allow al fresco dining to help social distancing measures. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

Businesses selling food and drink in Redbridge can now apply for licences to serve customers outside more easily as part of new measures to help promote social distancing.

The government-backed programme will make it easier for eligible hospitality businesses to add al-fresco drinking and eating areas via two licences - Pavement Trading Licence and Temporary Tables and Chairs Licence.

The licence permits businesses that meet the criteria to place tables, chairs and other removable furniture outside on the pavement to serve food and drink.

Eligible businesses include public houses, cafes, bars, restaurants, snack bars, coffee shops and ice cream parlours.

Those who don’t obtain the required licence will risk a fixed penalty notice.

The new legislation is temporary and will only apply until September 30,2021.

