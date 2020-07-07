Newbury Park residents oppose plans for new block of flats where five planning applications were rejected

A proposed block of flats in Newbury Park which is up for planning approval. Picture: Zaynah Investments Limited Archant

A group of Newbury Park residents are opposing a planning application to build flats following the withdrawal of a similar proposal two years ago.

The consultation period for the construction of 71 flats in a five-storey building in Lynn Road and Ley Street ends on Saturday, July 11.

Zaynah Investments Limited, South Woodford, submitted the application for the site which currently houses a tile shop.

A previous application to build a two-three storey block of 60 flats and commercial space on the ground floor was withdrawn following opposition from residents.

The same residents are now wondering what has changed for the application to proceed at the same location with 11 more flats.

A spokesperson for the Newbury Park Community Group said: “How is the council even accepting such proposals considering that similar previous proposals for the site were rejected many times?

“It is a waste of taxpayers’ money to put through this application for perusal by several required departments.”

Redbridge Council did not respond to requests to comment on this story.

Since 2008, five different planning application have been refused on this site and no solution has been supported by the council.

Ian Cannons, spokesperson for the developer, said: “We have undertaken detailed negotiations with the council over these proposals for the last eleven months, including consideration by the Redbridge Design Review panel.

“We are pleased to be proposing a well designed, good looking scheme, which will provide 71 units of high quality housing for Ilford.

“We have also consulted widely with local residents, with 1700 letters sent out inviting contributions to our online consultation. Our plans for a more physical consultation were placed on hold due to Covid-19, but we feel that we’ve undertaken the best possible solution in the circumstances. This is in addition to the statutory consultation the council are undertaking now.”

The residents group says the infrastructure isn’t in place to support the new flats.

The spokesperson for the community group said children in Clifton Road are not given admission in Seven Kings High School due to insufficient spaces and the addition of 71 families will only add to the problem.

“There will surely not be enough spaces for all these children in the local schools let alone other services, GP surgery etc, for the new residents.

“Approval of this project will mean that these issues will become part of our daily lives.”

The new development also plans basement parking for 40 cars, four motorcycle spaces and a total of 163 cycle spaces.

Mr Cannons added: “We look forward to presenting our proposals to the Redbridge Planning Committee, and hope that residents will see the careful consideration that has gone into the scheme. We’re hoping that, if we are granted permission, we can commence construction swiftly and offer these flats for sale towards the end of 2021.”