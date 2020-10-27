Search

Redbridge Council Local Forum Meetings - residents chance to question council leader and get info on Covid-19 infection rates

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2020

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal is holding ward-specific forums with residents throughout November. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal is holding ward-specific forums with residents throughout November. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Redbridge Council will be holding four online Local Forum meetings for residents in November, providing information on issues specific to each area of the borough, particularly Covid-19 infection rates.

Residents will have the opportunity to participate in a live question and answer session with council leader Jas Athwal, to talk about issues that matter most to them.

Each forum will offer an update on Covid’s impact on the borough, including an explanation of what High-Tier 2 restrictions mean.

There will also be a Q&A with Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing and public health team members.

The first forum will be dedicated to eastern wards of the borough (Chadwell, Seven Kings, Newbury, Goodmayes and Mayfield) and will be held on Wednesday, November 4 from 7-8pm.

On November 9, the forum will be for southern wards (Cranbrook, Valentines, Ilford Town, Clementswood and Loxford).

On November 10 it will be the dedicated forum for western wards (Monkhams, Bridge, Churchfields, South Woodford, Wanstead Village, Wanstead Park).

The final forum will be on November 18, covering northern wards (Hainault, Aldborough, Fairlop, Clayhall, Barkingside and Fullwell).

For more information visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/about-the-council/local-forums/.

