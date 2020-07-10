Search

Advanced search

Flats next to Ilford Station are too noisy, residents tell Redbridge Council

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 10 July 2020

Residents of a tower block next to Ilford Station say the sounds of trains and construction are keeping them up at night. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Residents of a tower block next to Ilford Station say the sounds of trains and construction are keeping them up at night. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

PA Archive/PA Images

Residents of a tower block next to Ilford Station say the sounds of trains, Crossrail construction and platform announcements are keeping them up at night.

Clara D’Andrea and Gregory Anderson, who live at Hutton Court – which was completed last year – told Redbridge Council’s external scrutiny committee on July 2 that freight trains at 2am and announcements from 6am were audible even with windows closed.

A Swan Housing spokesperson insisted on Wednesday, July 8 that tests show the flats have “appropriate noise reduction measures”.

Ms D’Andrea told the committee: “We have been dealing with the developer, they say the soundproofed windows are actually quite good but, you have to think, we are next to the track so they are not good enough.

“The freight train at 2am is really noisy, even with the windows closed, they should be triple (glazed). One resident paid £2,000 to get triple-glazed windows in their bedroom.”

A spokesperson for Swan Housing said on Wednesday that the company is “committed to providing high quality accommodation”.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “This development in Ilford is located immediately next to the train line into London Liverpool Street, so has been designed to include appropriate noise reduction measures and during the sales process our teams ensured that buyers were clear on the location of their flat in the building.

“After concerns were raised regarding the levels of noise that can be heard, we responded to investigate and have carried out tests in two apartments in Hutton Court.

“Independent consultants have just this week confirmed that the flats tested were designed with the appropriate noise reduction measures, given the building’s proximity to the trainline.

“The report also confirms that the homes have been constructed, inspected and tested to meet both building regulations requirements and also World Health Organisation guidelines on noise.”

Committee chairman Cllr Khayer Chowdhury (Lab, Valentines) reassured the residents he would speak to planning enforcement officers “to ensure soundproofing is at adequate levels.””.

Cllr Mushtaq Ahmed (Lab, Cranbrook) added: “There will be a number of flats around these tracks and we have to ensure, if there are any mistakes made, they are corrected.”

Hutton Court is part of the 141-home Paragon development.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Flats next to Ilford Station are too noisy, residents tell Redbridge Council

Residents of a tower block next to Ilford Station say the sounds of trains and construction are keeping them up at night. Picture: PA/Yui Mok