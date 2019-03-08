Search

What Nigel Farage had to say as he stepped into a Hainault boxing ring

PUBLISHED: 17:33 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 13 November 2019

Heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a party rally at the Gator ABC Boxing Club, in Hainault. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage vowed to take on every Labour and Remain-backing MP in the country during a rally at a boxing club in Hainault today.

He took to the ring at Gator ABC in Fowler Road and assured backers that he would not be standing any further candidates down.

Mr Farage, who appeared alongside heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora at the event, made a decision earlier this week to stand down more than half of the Brexit Party's candidates in Conservative-held seats across the country.

Speaking to his supporters today, Wednesday, November 13, he said: "In parts of London like this, there are constituencies that voted by 70per cent to leave the EU.

"They are now represented by Labour MPs, who are standing on a manifesto that says if Labour wins the election, they will go back to Brussels and negotiate an even worse deal than Boris Johnson.

"They will put it to the country in a referendum, because remember, as far as Labour are concerned, Leave voters didn't know what they were voting for.

"How patronising can you be? We are going to teach them a lesson for that.

"They said they would honour the result of the referendum and they have completely betrayed the trust of Labour voters in this country.

"We are going to stand against every single one of them."

Mr Farage said the five million Labour voters who would never vote for the Conservative Party "as long as they live" will vote for the Brexit Party.

"We are fighting a very serious campaign," he said. "We are taking on Labour and all the Remainers."

Beyond Brexit, Mr Farage said he wants to change politics for good and "transform the political landscape".

"Our country, our democracy, the way this system works, now needs absolutely fundamental reform," he said.

"We want to change politics for good and we can only do that by getting Brexit Party MPs into the House of Commons.

"We want to hold Boris Johnson to his promise and then transform the political landscape.

"Let's re-establish trust between voters and those that represent us and let's start to believe in our country and our great people once again.

"We are going to get the Brexit we voted for however long we have to fight for it."

