KMT and Ilford library to be demolished for 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and knowledge centre

PUBLISHED: 18:12 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 18 June 2019

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

The Kenneth More Theatre and Redbridge Central Library are set to be demolished, the local authority confirmed as it unveiled plans for a radical overhaul of Ilford town centre.

In its place, a multi-purpose, six storey building in Oakfield Road is being proposed.

Like a leisure sandwich, a 900-capacity theatre will be positioned between a basement swimming pool, and a "knowledge centre" full of books above.

There will also be room for a college campus on the top levels and officers are in talks with accredited university providers.

For the library site in Clements Road, the council is planning to build homes that they will rent out to residents at "affordable rates".

After the KMT is demolished, a six-storey building will be erected in its place and across the car park. Picture: Redbridge CouncilAfter the KMT is demolished, a six-storey building will be erected in its place and across the car park. Picture: Redbridge Council

There will also be provision for a GP and a school.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "If we don't build something new with multiple purposes, in the near future libraries and leisure facilities will close.

"We need to consolidate council resources and create a centre for all the community, otherwise they will be lost."

The new theatre will be built first, and Redbridge Central Library will stay open.

Once ready, everything will move across.

The leader is proposing that the centre will be completed within five years.

