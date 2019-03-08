Take a look at new park play equipment in Ilford

The new play area at Loxford Park has climbing units, see saws, swings and even a 3D shark. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

A new and refurbished play area in Ilford has been unveiled as part of the council's £1.6million investment pot dedicated to upgrading facilities in parks across the borough.

Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, with deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai. Picture: Redbridge Council Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, with deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai. Picture: Redbridge Council

Loxford Park is the latest to benefit from the council's commitment to upgrade parks.

With £120,000 spent on the upgrade, the brand new equipment, an improved play area and new picnic benches means residents of all ages can get outside this summer and enjoy the transformed green space in Loxford Lane.

Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, was joined by deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai, local ward councillors and pupils from Woodlands Primary School to open the area which includes new climbing units, see saws, swings and even a 3D shark. Picture: Redbridge Council Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, was joined by deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai, local ward councillors and pupils from Woodlands Primary School to open the area which includes new climbing units, see saws, swings and even a 3D shark. Picture: Redbridge Council

Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, was joined by deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai, local ward councillors and pupils from Woodlands Primary School to open the area which includes new climbing units, see saws, swings and even a 3D shark.

Cllr Athwal, who is also the borough's cabinet member for growth and leisure, said: "We're delighted to unveil the new features at Loxford Park. As a council, we're committed to providing the very best facilities as this is what our residents deserve.

With £120,000 spent on the upgrade, the brand new equipment, an improved play area and new picnic benches means residents of all ages can get outside this summer and enjoy the transformed green space in Loxford Lane. Picture: Redbridge Council With £120,000 spent on the upgrade, the brand new equipment, an improved play area and new picnic benches means residents of all ages can get outside this summer and enjoy the transformed green space in Loxford Lane. Picture: Redbridge Council

"That's why we've pledged £1.6m to transform parks across the borough and give local families somewhere to go, encourage exercise and most importantly have fun.

£120,000 was allocated to Loxford Park for the new play equipment. Picture: Redbridge Council £120,000 was allocated to Loxford Park for the new play equipment. Picture: Redbridge Council

"We've already completed the upgrade of Clayhall and Elmhurst Gardens and the work doesn't end here, with many more of our parks benefitting from our long-term refurbishment programme."

Cllr Rai added: "We're dedicated to ensuring play areas in Redbridge provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all our young people and families.

Loxford Park is the latest to benefit from the council’s £1.6m pot dedicated to upgrading parks across the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council Loxford Park is the latest to benefit from the council’s £1.6m pot dedicated to upgrading parks across the borough. Picture: Redbridge Council

"These spaces have an important role in residents' everyday lives as they offer an opportunity for neighbourhoods to get outside, exercise in outdoors and spend time with their family and friends so I'm thrilled to be opening another brilliant new and improved play facility.

"I really hope that residents will now look after the equipment and help to make our parks kept free of litter."

Other projects to be completed this year include installation of additional equipment at Clayhall and South Park and a new drainage system and re-surfacing at Barkingside Recreational Ground.

A junior area is also undergoing work at Seven Kings Park which is due to be completed in summer.