Redbridge Conservatives launch community forums for those restricted to speak at council meetings

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 October 2020

Redbridge conservatives, headed by Cllr Linda Huggett, have launched a new community forum for residents.

Archant

Redbridge Conservatives have launched a new virtual forum for residents, after the council voted to limit questions that could be asked at council meetings.

Under the new rules, the council can reject questions from anyone who has spoken within the previous six months on “substantially the same matter”.

In response, Conservative councillors have launched Redbridge Residents Forums Have Your Say, which will allow residents a space to express their views.

The forums will invite interested residents to join councillors on a virtual panel with a public question and answer session.

Residents are encouraged to contact the group on Facebook to suggest topics and put themselves forward for panels.

Conservative Group leader Cllr Linda Huggett said: “Council leader Jas Athwal is restricting the only public platforms residents have to hold his leadership to account.

“The forums will invite residents to join with Conservative councillors in campaigning for change, and will be a far cry from many of the council’s meetings which are PR exercises for a leadership that isn’t willing to listen.”

The first meeting will be held on November 4 and will cover Barkingside, Hainault, Aldborough and Fairlop.

The second meeting on November 18 will cover South Woodford, Churchfields, Monkhams, Wanstead and Woodford Bridge.

