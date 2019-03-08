Neighbourhood watch said it does not back the Conservative party after its logo was used on campaign leaflets in Redbridge and Havering

Neighbourhood Watch said it does not back any party. Picture: Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

Neighbourhood Watch said it does not back the Conservative party, after its logo was printed on party campaign leaflets which were distrusted in Redbridge and Havering.

The resident organisation's name was used without permission in a flyer promoting Shaun Bailey's Mayoral campaign which was circulated and supported by Chingford and Woodford Green Tory MP, Iain Duncan Smith.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch has now requested that all politicians "refrain from using our name" in correspondence.

"Neighbourhood Watch is and always has been a politically neutral movement - we have no affiliations and are entirely neutral," he said.

"Although we encourage politicians to engage with Neighbourhood Watch groups in a constructive manner, we ask all politicians to refrain from using our name in communications that could be interpreted as party political campaigning.

"It is important that people of all views, backgrounds and life experiences feel that we are a movement that is open and listening to them."

The flyer was spotted by Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green, Faiza Shaheen, and Neighbourhood Watch has now written directly to Mr Bailey requesting that their name be removed from any future campaigning literature.

"It's a disgrace that the Conservative London mayoral candidate and Iain Duncan Smith are wrongfully using Neighbourhood Watch's good reputation for their own political gain," said Ms Shaheen

Mr Duncan Smith said the leaflets were delivered in response to requests for help from residents in Chingford and Woodford Green who were interested in setting up watch groups.