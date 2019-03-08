More than 35,000 people from Redbridge have signed petition to cancel Brexit
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 March 2019
More than 35,000 people from across Redbridge have signed the petition to cancel Brexit and keep Britain in the EU.
Figures show that in total, 35,097 people from four different constituencies have signed the online petition to revoke Article 50.
So far the petition has more than five million signatures, which is the highest rate of signatures for a parliamentary petition on record and before going over the 5m mark it was already the most popular to be submitted to the parliament website.
At one point it was so popular the website crashed.
The petition calls for the UK to revoke Article 50, the clause in an EU treaty which the UK used to trigger its withdrawal, giving the country two years to negotiate an exit deal.
On Saturday (March 23) more than one million people marched through London in ‘The People’s Vote March’.
The breakdown of how many people from across the country have signed the petition is available on the Parliament website.
Below is the individual breakdown by constituency.
Ilford South - Mike Gapes MP
5,812 signatures - 4.16% of 139,639 constituents
Ilford North - Wes Streeting MP
6,973 signatures - 6.55% of 106,521 constituents
Chingford and Woodford Green - Iain Duncan Smith MP
8,569 signatures - 9.42% of 90,918
Leyton and Wanstead - Jon Cryer MP
13,743 signatures - 12.71% of 108,086 constituents