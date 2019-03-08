Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

More than 35,000 people from Redbridge have signed petition to cancel Brexit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 March 2019

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit March. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit March. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

More than 35,000 people from across Redbridge have signed the petition to cancel Brexit and keep Britain in the EU.

Figures show that in total, 35,097 people from four different constituencies have signed the online petition to revoke Article 50.

So far the petition has more than five million signatures, which is the highest rate of signatures for a parliamentary petition on record and before going over the 5m mark it was already the most popular to be submitted to the parliament website.

At one point it was so popular the website crashed.

The petition calls for the UK to revoke Article 50, the clause in an EU treaty which the UK used to trigger its withdrawal, giving the country two years to negotiate an exit deal.

On Saturday (March 23) more than one million people marched through London in ‘The People’s Vote March’.

The breakdown of how many people from across the country have signed the petition is available on the Parliament website.

Below is the individual breakdown by constituency.

Ilford South - Mike Gapes MP

5,812 signatures - 4.16% of 139,639 constituents

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA WireAnti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Ilford North - Wes Streeting MP

6,973 signatures - 6.55% of 106,521 constituents

Chingford and Woodford Green - Iain Duncan Smith MP

8,569 signatures - 9.42% of 90,918

Leyton and Wanstead - Jon Cryer MP

13,743 signatures - 12.71% of 108,086 constituents

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Recorder lettters: Knives, police, rubbish, Cllr Khalid Noor, Visage night club and racism in Labour

The carrying of knives is now at crisis point. Photo: PA

Prince does a U-turn on Redbridge market plans

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite appeals against enforcement notice amid complaints of ‘public urination and defecation’

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Most Read

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Recorder lettters: Knives, police, rubbish, Cllr Khalid Noor, Visage night club and racism in Labour

The carrying of knives is now at crisis point. Photo: PA

Prince does a U-turn on Redbridge market plans

Cllr Jas Athwal, AM Keith Prince and MP Wes Streeting at the unveiling of the plans for Redbridge. Photo: Market Place Communications

Chadwell Heath banqueting suite appeals against enforcement notice amid complaints of ‘public urination and defecation’

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Town shot themselves in the foot says assistant Day

Woodford Town captain Jack Grovesnor heads the ball (pic: Tim Edwards)

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

More than 35,000 people from Redbridge have signed petition to cancel Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit March. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Council pay packets worth more than £100k can now be approved ‘behind closed doors’, Redbridge Tories claim

Photo: Joe Giddens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists