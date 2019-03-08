Chadwell Heath banqueting suite loses appeal against Redbridge Council enforcement notice

A banqueting suite run without planning permission since 2015 has lost its fight against an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council.

Neighbours of Mayfair Venue, High Road, Chadwell Heath, had complained of noise and anti-social behaviour and the council issued an enforcement notice last summer, stating its use as a banqueting suite "is considered to be having a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding residences as a result of the noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour and parking issues".

The Planning Inspectorate has dismissed the owner's appeal against the enforcement notice and concluded that the use of the premises is restricted to a bingo hall by a planning condition.

The venue applied for permission to change its use in 2017 but was refused due to a lack of plans to show how it would manage anti-social behaviour and adverse effects on the surrounding highway network.

Inspectors concluded that the use of the premises as a venue available for hire is a breach in planning regulation and the enforcement notice has been upheld.

The owners must stop using it as a banqueting suite by December.

Jas Singh from Mayfair Venue said it would no longer be holding events which run into the early hours.

He said: "When we acquired this property, it was listed under a D2 use property, therefore we did not deem it to be necessary for a change of use as we were still in line with the D2 category.

"However we have taken on board all the relevant points presented to us and will act upon this with our legal team to address the accurate and required protocols."

He said the venue employs security officers for all events and there is visible signage to inform guests to keep noise levels down after events.

Mr Singh added: "We would like to add that we conducted an internal meeting in April this year in regards to events leading in to early hours of the morning and the conclusion was that we will not be servicing any more of these events purely due to the fact that the nuisance it causes for our residence."

Mr Singh also urged residents to use the designated complaints line so management can resolve any issues immediately.