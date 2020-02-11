Search

Advanced search

Owners of Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue set to take next steps against 'unfair' planning permission refusal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 February 2020

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Archant

The owners of a Chadwell Heath venue at the centre of a long-running planning battle have expressed their disappointment at Redbridge Council's latest decision to refuse planning permission.

The Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath High Road had once again applied for permission to change its use from a bingo hall to a wedding and events venue in December, but management was informed last week that application had been refused.

And the former cinema's owners have revealed the decision has left them confused, claiming that more than 80pc of residents who responded to letters sent out by Redbridge Council regarding the new application were in favour of the venue remaining open.

A Mayfair Venue spokesman said: "Mayfair Venue will be looking to take the next steps as this unmerited decision needs justifying."

The venue applied to change its certified use to a wedding and events venue in September last year.

That application was refused on November 5, and was followed by the latest application, which was recorded on December 13.

You may also want to watch:

In it, the applicants argued the change of venue would secure the "long-term viable use of an asset of community value", create job opportunities, and "intends to offer the local community activities without charge in order to contribute towards community cohesion".

The resubmitted application also proposed new community uses, including free cinema screenings, evening meals for elderly community members, children's activities and community crime prevention sessions.

Redbridge Council confirmed the proposed change of use had been refused in a decision dated February 6.

Planning officers' reasons for refusal are available to view on the borough's planning portal and are the same reasons given upon rejection of the previous application.

Planners felt that the change of use from bingo hall to wedding venue failed to demonstrate how the operators would manage the premises to address late night and early morning anti-social behaviour, which they believe "adversely affects the amenity of neighbours which are in close proximity to the site, with regards to noise, disturbance and vehicular activity".

Other concerns raised which officers felt were not addressed were how the proposed new use would impact on the local highway network, and the demonstration of a "local need" for an events venue.

The Mayfair Venue's ownership insists that a number of new details included in its latest application already addressed a number of these concerns.

A spokesman added: "The uncertainty around the refusal is that the grounds presented were addressed within our refused application, hence our concerns over the judgment made by the council, which we believe is unfair."

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Owners of Chadwell Heath’s Mayfair Venue set to take next steps against ‘unfair’ planning permission refusal

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Ilford youth club launches weekly counselling service for young people

Frenford Youth Club in Ilford has launched a weekly counselling service for young people struggling with their mental health. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Visitors to council benefits pages targeted by funeral ads

Dozens of advertising trackers are placed on key council webpages.

McMahon accepts it will be ‘slow builder’ for Balanta after injury return

Angelo Balanta & Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brophy wants O’s to continue building momentum as they push for a strong final run in

Orient players celebrate James Brophy's goal (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24