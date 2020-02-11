Owners of Chadwell Heath's Mayfair Venue set to take next steps against 'unfair' planning permission refusal

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA Archant

The owners of a Chadwell Heath venue at the centre of a long-running planning battle have expressed their disappointment at Redbridge Council's latest decision to refuse planning permission.

The Mayfair Venue in Chadwell Heath High Road had once again applied for permission to change its use from a bingo hall to a wedding and events venue in December, but management was informed last week that application had been refused.

And the former cinema's owners have revealed the decision has left them confused, claiming that more than 80pc of residents who responded to letters sent out by Redbridge Council regarding the new application were in favour of the venue remaining open.

A Mayfair Venue spokesman said: "Mayfair Venue will be looking to take the next steps as this unmerited decision needs justifying."

The venue applied to change its certified use to a wedding and events venue in September last year.

That application was refused on November 5, and was followed by the latest application, which was recorded on December 13.

In it, the applicants argued the change of venue would secure the "long-term viable use of an asset of community value", create job opportunities, and "intends to offer the local community activities without charge in order to contribute towards community cohesion".

The resubmitted application also proposed new community uses, including free cinema screenings, evening meals for elderly community members, children's activities and community crime prevention sessions.

Redbridge Council confirmed the proposed change of use had been refused in a decision dated February 6.

Planning officers' reasons for refusal are available to view on the borough's planning portal and are the same reasons given upon rejection of the previous application.

Planners felt that the change of use from bingo hall to wedding venue failed to demonstrate how the operators would manage the premises to address late night and early morning anti-social behaviour, which they believe "adversely affects the amenity of neighbours which are in close proximity to the site, with regards to noise, disturbance and vehicular activity".

Other concerns raised which officers felt were not addressed were how the proposed new use would impact on the local highway network, and the demonstration of a "local need" for an events venue.

The Mayfair Venue's ownership insists that a number of new details included in its latest application already addressed a number of these concerns.

A spokesman added: "The uncertainty around the refusal is that the grounds presented were addressed within our refused application, hence our concerns over the judgment made by the council, which we believe is unfair."