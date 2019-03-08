Chadwell Heath bingo hall run as a banqueting suite without planning permission appeals enforcement notice amid complaints of ‘pubic urination and defecation’

Mayfair venue.

A Chadwell Heath banqueting suite run without planning permission since 2015 is fighting an enforcement notice from Redbridge Council.

Neighbours of Mayfair Venue, High Road, have complained of public “urination and defecation”,

But Mayfair insists it has stepped up security to address antisocial behaviour (ASB) concerns and said its planning predicament simply boils down to a dispute over the size of its signage, which it is working to resolve.

The council issued an enforcement notice last summer, citing that its use as a banqueting suite “is considered to be having a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding residences as a result of the noise, disturbance, antisocial behaviour and parking issues”.

It adds that planning permission should be refused as these objections could not be overcome by planning conditions.

“The Mayfair Venue has been nothing but a nightmare to local residents since it opened,” said Bilal Khan, of Birchdale Gardens.

“From hosting lewd sex entertainment shows to their late night parties until 5am, from their rowdy Bus Drivers’ Parties to their unlicensed ‘unorthodox boxing’ matches, it is just not in keeping with the character of the area.”

He added: “We all work 9 to 5 jobs. We can’t be kept awake every night by these ridiculous parties, and the planning inspectorate must act to protect our community.”

He also complained of guests parking in driveways, while 84-year-old Elizabeth Warren spoke of revellers “urinating and defecating on [their] properties”.

The venue applied for permission to change its use in 2017 (ref: 1217/17) but was refused due to a lack of plans to show how it would manage ASB and adverse effects on the surrounding highway network.

But a Mayfair Venue spokesman told the Recorder that it deploys a “heavy amount” of Security Industry Authority-licensed security officers for private events, as well as public ones, going beyond its legal obligations.

“Staff and security officers regularly patrol the surrounding streets of the venue to ensure residents’ peace is kept at a primary high and no issues arise,” he said.

He added: “Many of our events take place within social hours and conclude by 11pm or 11.30pm. Only on the rare occasion we have events that conclude at midnight or 1am.”

DJs and staff remind guests not to make noise as they leave throughout events, he added.

Clients are also told not to park in driveways when they book and the venue employs a car park attendant who reminds guests of this on arrival, he said.

In the event a guest does park in a driveway, security staff accompany them to their cars to ensure they are moved.

He added that “no further action” could be taken on complaints of public urination and defecation as no photo or video evidence was ever provided to him.

The alleged “lewd sex event” at the venue two years ago had been “misadvertised” as a strip show, when it was not.

As reported at the time, a Redbridge Council spokesman confirmed that Mayfair Venue did not breach any of its licensing conditions in running the event.

He lamented the way the event was advertised and added: “If anyone else approaches us for a late night event or rave we will look at it very closely and say what will and won’t be permitted.”

The spokesman said the decision to refuse the venue planning permission now boils down to fears the size of its proposed signage – which the council deemed too large - could distract passing drivers.

“We are happy to work with the council but we need to ensure the signage gives us the presence we would like on the street,” he added.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said it is meeting with the venue as a matter of priority to discuss the problems raised.

She added: “We will then meet residents face-to-face to update them on the action being taken, which includes the option of enforcement officers monitoring the venue in the early hours.

“We’ve issued an enforcement notice on the planning issues which are now with the Inspectorate.”

The spokeswoman encouraged residents to have their say on the planning portal before the April 3 deadline.