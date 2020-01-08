Concerns over Ilford restaurant's plans to open until 2am at weekends

Manjaros in Ilford Lane has applied to extend its opening hours to provide late night refreshment until 1am during the week and 2am at the weekends. Picture: Google Archant

A restaurant in Ilford Lane could stay open until 2am at the weekends if Redbridge Council approves its application to serve late night refreshments.

Manjaros, a restaurant which serves no alcohol, would be open until 1am from Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Late night refreshment refers to the provision of food or drink between 11pm and 5am.

The restaurant, which also serves takeaway food, occupies the ground floor and basement of 213-215 Ilford Lane, with flats located above it and at the back of the building.

Clementswood councillor Muhammed Javed has raised concerns about how granting the application would affect crime and disorder and public nuisance in the area.

"This area continues to suffer from anti-social behaviour issues such as drugs and prostitution," he said.

"There is respite currently, due enormous enforcement activity by the council. This was funded by the Home Office.

"The council cannot sustain this level of enforcement and I fear the situation would return to period prior to extensive enforcement.

"In any case, the extension of opening hours is not needed.

"The residents in Kingston Road and those living above the shops will be affected - quiet enjoyment of their homes would be severely impacted."

An Ilford resident, whose objection has been anonymised to protect their identity, added: "We do not need late openings of any shops on Ilford Lane.

"Ilford Lane has its issues and it is better than what it was earlier in the year.

"This is a residential area and we still have issues with anti-social behaviour and rubbish.

"We still have kerb crawlers trying their luck. We do not need businesses to stay open so late.

"We want it to be a family friendly area. I feel late night openings will bring the wrong crowds in and then we will be back to square one."

Manjaros has also applied to stay open until 3am on Pakistan Independence Day (August 14), India Independence Day (August 15) and during festivals of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

The decision will be made at a licensing sub-committee meeting on January 20.