Loxford councillor charged with electoral fraud

PUBLISHED: 13:13 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 04 May 2020

Loxford Cllr Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was charged with election fraud. Picture: Ken Mears

A Redbridge Councillor has been charged with electoral fraud and is due to appear in court this month.

Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal, the Labour councillor for Loxford, is accused of “making false statements in candidate nomination papers” during the 2018 local election, police said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed the charges “relate to false declarations by Iqbal regarding his address”.

Local councillors must be registered to vote in the area they represent or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least a year before the election.

In the statement provided by police, Cllr Iqbal’s address is listed as Cecil Avenue in Barking.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Iqbal was interviewed under caution on 19 September and subsequently charged as above on 27 March.”

Cllr Iqbal is still listed as a councillor on Redbridge Council’s website.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

