Search

Advanced search

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a 'foreign country'

PUBLISHED: 12:13 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 30 September 2019

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Archant

Political leaders acted swiftly to shut down comments made by the Brexit party which compared Redbridge to a foreign country.

Brexit Party founder, MP Catherine Blaiklock, who is strongly anti-mass immigration despite having "three races from three continents" in her own family compared different parts of London in a twitter rant. "

Leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal was quick to respond to her message and said the diversity of the borough is "our greatest strength".

"I am proud to love and work her among so many wonderful communities," he said.

"I've fought racism like this my whole life and I won't tolerate it in my hometown.

You may also want to watch:

"Sowing division and hatred in unforgivable #moreincommon."

Independent MP for Ilford South, Mike Gapes, was also quick to shut down the Brexit Party founder's tweet.

Replying he said: "Well I'm sure our brilliant and fantastic diverse modern British community here in Redbridge would be delighted if you took your hateful divisive politics elsewhere.

"We are proud of our community.

"We don't want extremists of any kind coming here."

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council also threw in his two cents in support of the borough and asked Ms Blaiklock to check her grammar after she wrote "Carribean".

"It's Caribbean, learn to write in English," he tweeted.  

Most Read

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Kristi’s Shoe Repairs forced to stop trading in Ilford despite thousands signing petition

Jimmy Papi can no longer work from his shop attached to Ilford Station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after Hainault car crash

Fencepiece Road has been closed this afternoon by police after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Picture: Google

Most Read

Two men in critical condition after being shot in Ilford

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google

Kristi’s Shoe Repairs forced to stop trading in Ilford despite thousands signing petition

Jimmy Papi can no longer work from his shop attached to Ilford Station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after Hainault car crash

Fencepiece Road has been closed this afternoon by police after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor felt it was a good point against Chorley

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge and Ntumba Massanka of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Who was our West Ham man of the match against Bournemouth?

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Orient coach Embleton felt his side impressed in Port Vale draw

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leaders blast Brexit Party for calling Redbridge a ‘foreign country’

Leaders back the borough. Picture: Lizzie Dearden

Two men shot in Ilford no longer in critical condition

The shooting happened in Courtland Avenue, Ilford, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists