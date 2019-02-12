Search

Redbridge Council wins £500k to tackle knife-crime with boxing

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 February 2019

Box Up Crime founder Stephen Addison. Picture: UnLtd

Box Up Crime founder Stephen Addison. Picture: UnLtd

UnLtd

A Redbridge Council scheme to combat knife-crime with boxing has been awarded a £500,000 grant.

The project will see the council team up with boxing academy Box Up Crime, which helps young people who have been involved in crime to turn their lives around.

The academy says it has helped reduce serious youth violence in neighbouring Barking and Dagenham, where it is based, by 25 per cent since it launched in 2013.

It has also curbed the number of pupils getting into trouble at school by 28pc.

Barking boxer Stephen Addison, who was made an MBE this year, founded the charity after he lost close friends who were involved in gangs.

He said: “We’re really excited to be working with Redbridge Council in order to rebuild misguided dreams of young people who have gone on the wrong path.

“We want to make boxing accessible for young people all over the borough from different walks of life.

The academy offers a mixture of boxing training, educational training and mentoring.

He added: “As an organisation we strongly believe in harnessing the talents of young people and giving them the opportunity to make their aspirations come true.”

Redbridge is one of only 21 areas nationwide to secure a grant from the government’s new Supporting Families Against Youth Crime fund.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Every borough in the capital has seen the devastating effect that gangs and knife crime can have on all sections of the community.

“Tackling crime is one of our priorities and we firmly believe that early prevention is one of the most useful tools we have.

“With the funds secured for this project we will be able to give many young people in our borough the support they need to avoid getting sucked into a life of crime and ultimately fulfil their potential.

“I’m very pleased that we will have the opportunity bring the innovative work of Box up Crime to Redbridge so that together we can provide positive activities and steer at-risk youngsters away from a dangerous path.”

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Essex Open beaten on long trip to Oaksway

Isabella Morgan-Smith in action for Essex Open (pic: Essex Open)

Barkingside boss Goldstone disappointed with late Clapton loss

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall piles pressure on rivals Woodford Town

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
