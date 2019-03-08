Kerry Katona acts wicked in Ilford

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:13 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 02 October 2019

Kerry will be coming to Redbridge. Picture: Ian West

Kerry will be coming to Redbridge. Picture: Ian West

PA Archive/PA Images

The cast of Kenneth More's Christmas panto has been revealed - oh yes it has! - and it doesn't disappoint.

Sleeping Beauty will be performed between December 14, 2019, and January 12, 2020, at the theatre in Oakfields Road, Ilford.

The production is being put on by Anton Benson Productions, a theatrical company specialising in family entertainment, after Vision took over the running of the theatre this year from Redbridge Theatre Company (RTC).

For those who are not familiar with the plot, princess Aurora is preparing to celebrate her 18th birthday and is unaware of the curse placed upon her at birth by the wicked fairy Carabosse.

Intrigued by a mysterious old spinning wheel, Aurora pricks her finger and falls asleep.

You may also want to watch:

Now it's up to her best friend and court jester Wally, his mother Dame Dolly and the magical Fairy Starlight to aid Prince Percy on his quest to rescue the princess from her terrible fate.

Only 100 years and a fearsome dragon stand in the way.

Anton Benson Productions revealed today that Kerry Katona, will be part of the show and play wicked witch Carabosse.

Pianist, actor and songwriter Bobby Crush will take the role of Dame Dolly.

X-Factor and CBBC presenter Lauren Platt will play princess Aurora.

Who's afraid of Virginia Woolf actor Karl Greenwood, will take the part of Wally.

To book tickets visit: visionrcl.org.uk/event/sleeping-beauty

