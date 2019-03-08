Jeremy Corbyn to visit Chingford and Woodford Green to announce 'radical changes' to social security

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is heading to Chingford and Woodford Green today to announce plans to scrap Universal Credit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Speaking at a rally in the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will today announce that the party will scrap Universal Credit.

Mr Corbyn will set out plans to replace Universal Credit - designed by the constituency's current MP, Iain Duncan Smith - with a social security system that focuses on "alleviating and ending poverty, not driving people into it".

As well as scrapping Universal Credit, Labour says it will replace the Department for Work and Pensions with a Department for Social Security, end the benefit cap and two child limit, suspend the sanctions regime, switch to split payments and fortnightly payments and end Universal Credit's "digital only" requirement, which excludes people who cannot access the internet.

