Search

Advanced search

Growth Commission aims to plan future of Redbridge with collaboration from community

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2020

Redbridge Council announced a new Growth Commission, an independent body set up to plan for the future of the borough.

Redbridge Council announced a new Growth Commission, an independent body set up to plan for the future of the borough.

Archant

An independent Growth Commission has been set up to help the borough make the most of new economic, social and environmental opportunities.

Sophia de Sousa, CEO of The Glass-House Community Led Design, will be the chairwoman of the newly launched Growth Commission.Sophia de Sousa, CEO of The Glass-House Community Led Design, will be the chairwoman of the newly launched Growth Commission.

The commission is part of the council’s Growing a New Redbridge - A Partnership Plan for 2025, based on the Brave New Towns approach established in 2018, after consultation with almost 2,000 residents.

It aims to deliver regeneration that benefits residents, with a key focus on incomes, affordable housing and reducing homelessness.

Director of Birmingham-based neighbourhood hub Civic Square Imandeep Kaur will be one of the commissioners.Director of Birmingham-based neighbourhood hub Civic Square Imandeep Kaur will be one of the commissioners.

The council acknowledged that there are many people who are anxious about the impact of growth so the commission will focus on alleviating those concerns.

You may also want to watch:

It aims to address the council’s role in shaping and controlling development and the responsibilities, working alongside the private sector, in engaging residents and delivering social value.

It will also address how residents can get involved in the process, including reviews of developments and ways to change or improve how growth happens.

Yashmin Harun BEM, chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association is a ground breaker within the sports industry. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.Yashmin Harun BEM, chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association is a ground breaker within the sports industry. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Six commissioners will be supported by a team of council officers. Sophia de Sousa, the CEO of charity The Glass-House Community Led Design, will chair the commission.

The other commissioners are Bethia McNeil (CEO of Centre for Youth Impact), David Ubaka (architect and founder of DUP Limited), Imandeep Kaur (director of Civic Square, a Birmingham-based “neighbourhood lab”), Sir Steve Bullock DL (former Mayor of Lewisham, and the chairman of the London Borough of Sutton’s housing partnership) and Yashmin Harun BEM (chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association).

CEO of Centre for Youth Impact Bethia McNeilCEO of Centre for Youth Impact Bethia McNeil

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “The Growth Commission is an opportunity for Redbridge to do something different. The commissioners we’ve appointed can lead a meaningful conversation with our communities, with those who have a direct stake in our borough, and with the types of individuals and organisations who will have an important role in delivering growth.”

There will be multiple opportunities for residents to share their views, the first of which is Friday, July 24. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/online/redbridge/ to book.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers boss McMahon says ambitions remain high, but crisis has slowed plans down

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Ilford, Redbridge, Woodford Town and Barkingside find out league lay-outs

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boss Moyes urges Hammers to fight on despite ‘safety’

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Canterbury tale keeps Essex seamer Cook smiling

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Kent's Darren Stevens at the St Lawrence Ground in August 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Growth Commission aims to plan future of Redbridge with collaboration from community

Redbridge Council announced a new Growth Commission, an independent body set up to plan for the future of the borough.