Growth Commission aims to plan future of Redbridge with collaboration from community

Redbridge Council announced a new Growth Commission, an independent body set up to plan for the future of the borough. Archant

An independent Growth Commission has been set up to help the borough make the most of new economic, social and environmental opportunities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophia de Sousa, CEO of The Glass-House Community Led Design, will be the chairwoman of the newly launched Growth Commission. Sophia de Sousa, CEO of The Glass-House Community Led Design, will be the chairwoman of the newly launched Growth Commission.

The commission is part of the council’s Growing a New Redbridge - A Partnership Plan for 2025, based on the Brave New Towns approach established in 2018, after consultation with almost 2,000 residents.

It aims to deliver regeneration that benefits residents, with a key focus on incomes, affordable housing and reducing homelessness.

Director of Birmingham-based neighbourhood hub Civic Square Imandeep Kaur will be one of the commissioners. Director of Birmingham-based neighbourhood hub Civic Square Imandeep Kaur will be one of the commissioners.

The council acknowledged that there are many people who are anxious about the impact of growth so the commission will focus on alleviating those concerns.

You may also want to watch:

It aims to address the council’s role in shaping and controlling development and the responsibilities, working alongside the private sector, in engaging residents and delivering social value.

It will also address how residents can get involved in the process, including reviews of developments and ways to change or improve how growth happens.

Yashmin Harun BEM, chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association is a ground breaker within the sports industry. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure. Yashmin Harun BEM, chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association is a ground breaker within the sports industry. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Six commissioners will be supported by a team of council officers. Sophia de Sousa, the CEO of charity The Glass-House Community Led Design, will chair the commission.

The other commissioners are Bethia McNeil (CEO of Centre for Youth Impact), David Ubaka (architect and founder of DUP Limited), Imandeep Kaur (director of Civic Square, a Birmingham-based “neighbourhood lab”), Sir Steve Bullock DL (former Mayor of Lewisham, and the chairman of the London Borough of Sutton’s housing partnership) and Yashmin Harun BEM (chairwoman of Muslimah Sports Association).

CEO of Centre for Youth Impact Bethia McNeil CEO of Centre for Youth Impact Bethia McNeil

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “The Growth Commission is an opportunity for Redbridge to do something different. The commissioners we’ve appointed can lead a meaningful conversation with our communities, with those who have a direct stake in our borough, and with the types of individuals and organisations who will have an important role in delivering growth.”

There will be multiple opportunities for residents to share their views, the first of which is Friday, July 24. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/online/redbridge/ to book.