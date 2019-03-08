How much did your MP claim in expenses last year?

Top left to bottom left clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Yakir Zur/Andrea Cole/Ken Mears/PA/David Jones Archant

MPs in Redbridge claimed nearly £100,000 in expenses last year, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP, claimed a total of £33,662, spending £28,885 on office costs, £3,690 on staffing and £1,085 on travel.

Staffing costs dropped significantly from the year before when Mr Streeting claimed £160,975 to cover staff costs.

Last year, he spent £124 on late night taxis, £29.81 on food and drink, £38.38 on hotels and £893.60 on a flight from London to Norway.

The cost of renting his constituency office in Ilford cost a total of £18,440.

He spent £4,800 on "professional services", £1,146 on IT and other equipment and £1,902 on venue hire for meetings.

Mike Gapes

Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP, claimed a total of £25,697, spending £20,705 on office costs, £4,835 on staffing and £156 on travel.

Mr Gapes' staffing costs also dropped significantly from £157,448 in 2017-18.

The cost of his constituency office totalled £12,000 for the year, while £1,691 was spent on stationery and £1,096 was spent on office cleaning.

He claimed £82.35 for the costs of using his own car for work, £5.80 on parking, £26.60 on taxis and £19.95 on rail tickets.

Mr Gapes also spent £363 on venue hire for meetings and £2,266 on IT and other equipment.

John Cryer

John Cryer, MP for Leyton and Wanstead, claimed a total of £27,423.

He claimed £26,555 for office costs, £219 for staff and £649 for travel.

Like other MPs, staffing costs dropped from £153,084 in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, he spent £13,031 renting his constituency office, £3,651 on stationery, £3,000 on website hosting and £2,800 on postage.

Mr Cryer claimed £414 to cover the cost of congestion charges - the charge for vehicles driving through central London.

He drove into the congestion charge zone 36 times, claiming £11.50 each time.

Staff working for Mr Cryer also claimed £235.60 for travel costs.

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, claimed a total of £28,534, spending £21,913 on office costs, £3,826 on staffing and £2,794 on travel.

Mileage claims for Mr Duncan Smith's staff totalled £2,493, while his own travel came to £300.

Other staff costs included a claim for £305 for a sight test and a pair of glasses.

Mr Duncan Smith also spent £154.14 on a hotel in Warsaw in March and £122.26 on a hotel in Brussels in October last year.

His claims for staffing also dropped significantly from £131,827 in 2017-18 to £3,826 last year.