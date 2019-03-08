Search

Advanced search

How much did your MP claim in expenses last year?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 October 2019

Top left to bottom left clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Yakir Zur/Andrea Cole/Ken Mears/PA/David Jones

Top left to bottom left clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Yakir Zur/Andrea Cole/Ken Mears/PA/David Jones

Archant

MPs in Redbridge claimed nearly £100,000 in expenses last year, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP, claimed a total of £33,662, spending £28,885 on office costs, £3,690 on staffing and £1,085 on travel.

Staffing costs dropped significantly from the year before when Mr Streeting claimed £160,975 to cover staff costs.

Last year, he spent £124 on late night taxis, £29.81 on food and drink, £38.38 on hotels and £893.60 on a flight from London to Norway.

The cost of renting his constituency office in Ilford cost a total of £18,440.

He spent £4,800 on "professional services", £1,146 on IT and other equipment and £1,902 on venue hire for meetings.

Mike Gapes

Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP, claimed a total of £25,697, spending £20,705 on office costs, £4,835 on staffing and £156 on travel.

Mr Gapes' staffing costs also dropped significantly from £157,448 in 2017-18.

The cost of his constituency office totalled £12,000 for the year, while £1,691 was spent on stationery and £1,096 was spent on office cleaning.

He claimed £82.35 for the costs of using his own car for work, £5.80 on parking, £26.60 on taxis and £19.95 on rail tickets.

Mr Gapes also spent £363 on venue hire for meetings and £2,266 on IT and other equipment.

You may also want to watch:

John Cryer

John Cryer, MP for Leyton and Wanstead, claimed a total of £27,423.

He claimed £26,555 for office costs, £219 for staff and £649 for travel.

Like other MPs, staffing costs dropped from £153,084 in 2017-18.

In 2018-19, he spent £13,031 renting his constituency office, £3,651 on stationery, £3,000 on website hosting and £2,800 on postage.

Mr Cryer claimed £414 to cover the cost of congestion charges - the charge for vehicles driving through central London.

He drove into the congestion charge zone 36 times, claiming £11.50 each time.

Staff working for Mr Cryer also claimed £235.60 for travel costs.

Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, claimed a total of £28,534, spending £21,913 on office costs, £3,826 on staffing and £2,794 on travel.

Mileage claims for Mr Duncan Smith's staff totalled £2,493, while his own travel came to £300.

Other staff costs included a claim for £305 for a sight test and a pair of glasses.

Mr Duncan Smith also spent £154.14 on a hotel in Warsaw in March and £122.26 on a hotel in Brussels in October last year.

His claims for staffing also dropped significantly from £131,827 in 2017-18 to £3,826 last year.

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

How much did your MP claim in expenses last year?

Top left to bottom left clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Picture: Yakir Zur/Andrea Cole/Ken Mears/PA/David Jones

Leyton Orient coach Embleton says must look at positives and negatives in Dons defeat

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with performance in Notts County loss

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Wanstead riding school fined for failing to show proper waste disposal paperwork

Barkingside Magistrate's Court. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Enormously concerning’: Knife crime statistics show Redbridge was in top 25 worst offending areas in the UK last year

A file image of a person holding a knife. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists