Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 December 2018

Immigration officers visited the shop three times. Picture: Laura Lean

An Ilford takeaway shop could have its reapplication for a licence denied after illegal workers were discovered in the premise on three occasions.

Fried Chicken Pizza Hot, in High Road, was last inspected by the Home Office in November 2018 and an employee was found on the premises who had overstayed his leave.

The government department has now written a letter to Redbridge Council stating that the owner has breached his licensing conditions.

“We have grounds to believe the licence holder will fail to meet the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, as illegal working has been identified at the premises,” said immigration officer Claire Watkins.

The fast food outlet was also visited by Home Office officers in March 2016 and November 2017.

On both occasions immigration offenders were found working in the premises.

In last year’s trip to the shop, Ms Watkins said: “I entered through the front door of the business and introduced myself to persons behind the counter, I saw a male behind the counter say something to the members of staff in the kitchen and then I could see a figure running away from me.

“I immediately lifted the hatch on the counter and made off on foot through the kitchen, I could hear my colleague shouting at the rear of the premises.

“As I went out of the back door I saw males who had been apprehended by immigration officers”.

Ms Watkins said the owner of the shop, Nadeem Butt, was given a “lengthy conversation” about employing staff and advised about the documentation he should be asking for and keeping for his records.

“Mr Butt appears complicit in the employment of immigration offenders,” she added.

“This was the second time Mr Butt was advised of this information and still he has failed to comply.”

Redbridge Council’s licensing sub-committee will review the licence on Thursday, January 10 during a public meeting in Redbridge Town Hall, High Road at 10.30am.

At the moment Fried Chicken Pizza Hot has permission to serve “late night refreshments” between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

Former Arsenal forward Simpson is training with Orient

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers skipper Nunn pleased to get winner against Orient, but knows team’s success is more important

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former TOWIE stars who have helped more than 250 foster children given special Barnardo’s award

Former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas (left) and her daughter Lydia Bright (right) with Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan. Photo: Barnardo’s

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity
