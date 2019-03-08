Search

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

PUBLISHED: 12:11 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 13 September 2019

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

A road in Ilford will be pedestrianised and turned into a playground for young and old.

Redbridge Council revealed that it will ban cars, vans and motorbikes from Clements Lane and install table tennis equipment as well as larger play apparatus.

"There will be something for little children and older children," a local authority officer confirmed at an overview committee meeting on Thursday, September 12.

"We want to turn it into a play street and really open it up.

"The whole section from Clements Lane to Oakfield Road will be a bit of an attraction."

Redbridge Council also plans to have dementia and autism friendly spaces along the High Road for residents and visitors with additional needs.

Speaking about the plans, Barkingside Labour councillor Judith Garfield said the safe spaces would be a welcome addition.

"I think it is really good news and I am pleased to see it included."

