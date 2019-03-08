Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

A pupil has been expelled from a school in Ilford for carrying a knife.

The student, who can not be identified for legal reasons, has been told they cannot return to their place of education.

A spokesman for the school the child was formerly at said “exemplary behaviour and conduct” is expected from students at all times, both in the classroom and in the local area.

“We take every possible action to ensure that INA is a positive, safe and secure learning environment,” he said.

“We expect high standards of behaviour and we promote self-discipline, a proper regard for authority and respect for others.

“We take any breaches of the school’s code of conduct very seriously and respond in a robust way by consistent implementation of our behaviour management and safeguarding policies and procedures.”

Redbridge Council does not run the institution, but said it is working to raise awareness about knife crime.

“Schools in Redbridge are working together with the police and the council to take a number of steps to continue raising awareness about knife crime with the specific aim of supporting young people and their families, alongside continuing preventative and precautionary measures to reduce risk,” a council spokeswoman said. Mp for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, said more needs to be done to tackle knife crime and primary school children have said it is an issue for them.

“Most of the knife crime in our borough is gang related and the general risk to young people remains low,” he said.

“But when pupils as young as primary school children are raising knife crime as an issue with me on school visits, I think this is a wake-up call to everyone in positions of power that young people are worried and want to see visible policing in our community.

“I know our borough commander understands this and the police are doing their best, but ultimately we need more police and that’s why I’m asking everyone to sign my petition to the government.”

To add you name to the petition visit wesstreeting.org/police/