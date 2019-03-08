Redbridge Council confirms KMT pantomime will go ahead this winter in Ilford

Keys to the Kenneth More Theatre (KMT) were handed over to Redbridge Council's social arm yesterday (Monday, August 8).

Vision will be managing the venue in Oakfield Road, Ilford, as well as and Redbridge Drama Centre in Churchfields, South Woodford.

A council spokesman confirmed that plans are already underway to roll out an "exciting programme of events" including a traditional pantomime.

The KMT will also "continue to operate as before", putting on new shows, as well as reimagining older ones.

"Local community groups will be given access to the space to create bold new projects, which could include drama lessons for local children." He said.

Redbridge Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said the theatre is a hugely important part of Ilford and he is committed to keeping it up and running.

" This new partnership means local people can continue to enjoy seeing West End standard shows right on their doorstep," he said.

"I'm really pleased that Ilford will be a place where people can come to enjoy a night out at the theatre, dinner with friends and experience a buzzing social atmosphere with all the amenities of a modern, vibrant town centre.

"I've already asked Vision for a ticket to this year's Christmas Pantomime."

Iain Varah, chief executive of Vision added: "Vision is really excited to embark on this new project with Redbridge Council.

"I know the theatre means a lot to local people and we're determined to honour that by putting on the very best shows and events for everyone to enjoy."

The Redbridge Theatre Company (RTC), which currently manages the venue will be moving out this summer.

Its chairman Jeremy Smith said: "RTC is pleased to confirm that after extensive negotiations with Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, the Kenneth More Theatre will remain open for hire by community groups and others.

"The KMT has been the home of many local community theatre groups since it opened in 1974 and the RTC has been privileged to support them over its 45-year tenure.

"RTC, with its valuable network of experienced voluntary practitioners in the field of theatre, still hopes to be able to continue its role of supporting community theatre throughout the borough and pays tribute to its dedicated and talented professional staff who over the years have contributed so much to the quality of cultural life in Redbridge."

Mr Smith added that he hopes Vision gets support from the public when it takes over in the autumn.