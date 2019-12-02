Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google Archant

The "concrete collar" around Ilford town centre is set to be scrapped by closing Ilford Hill to cars and turning Chapel Road into a two-way road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

The plans, which are part of the "rejuvenation" of Ilford town centre, aim to create a "public realm that rebalances the currently car-dominated environment".

The initial idea is to remove the one-way system around Chapel Road and the Ilford island development, providing two-way traffic along Chapel Road and restricting Ilford Hill to buses, access and loading only.

"The Ilford Prospectus sets out an ambition to reduce the impact of the 'concrete collar' around Ilford, setting the scene to remodel the gyratory systems and interconnecting highways infrastructure to create safe, attract streets which reduce the impact of vehicles and better connect surrounding neighbourhoods," the council said.

New bus routes and infrastructure will be introduced in Ilford Hill, including improved transport interchange arrangements and provision for two-way bus movements.

The plans for Ilford Hill and Chapel Road. Picture: Momentum/Redbridge Council The plans for Ilford Hill and Chapel Road. Picture: Momentum/Redbridge Council

The scheme also proposes to integrate TfL cycle routes to connect with Stratford via Ilford Hill and Barking via Roden Street.

You may also want to watch:

"The scheme will re-introduce the historic north south priority for Ilford Lane into Cranbrook Road, which will focus on providing better access into the town centre for those that want to visit Ilford and not use it as a conduit to travel further afield and to make the town centre more accessible for local residents," the council said.

"The scale of transformation is significant and requires dedicated resources to ensure development of this major infrastructure project is delivered."

Chapel Road is going to become a two-way road. Picture: Google Chapel Road is going to become a two-way road. Picture: Google

Provision of £1million has been made available from the council's budget to kick-start the project.

Redbridge Council's cabinet has been asked to approve the concept scheme in order to press ahead with a programme of community engagement, pop-up events and workshops for residents and organisations to contribute to the final design.

The council has also highlighted the potential to deliver 600 new homes on the Ilford island development as part of the transformation project.

Public consultation is expected to take place between April and May next year, with the final design published in July.

Initial stakeholder engagement starts this month and ends in February next year.