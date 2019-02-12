Restart a heart in Redbridge: Council roll out 30 public defibrillators

The launch took place at Valentines Mansion. Photo: Redbridge Council Archant

Redbridge Council is rolling out 30 public access defibrillators in a bid to save lives.

Over 1,000 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest every year in the capital. Photo: Redbridge Council

The local authority has joined forces with the London Hearts campaign to install the equipment in locations across the borough.

The project is one of the largest of its kind to be undertaken by a London local authority and the defibrillators are set up to allow anyone to use them by following simple instructions.

More than 1,000 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest every year in the capital and the new life-saving equipment will be in easily accessible public places 24 hours a day inside distinctive, yellow cabinets.

Redbridge Council, deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai said: “As councillors, we stood to make a real difference and to benefit our communities.

“This project is something I have held dear and I am really proud councillors and officers have helped deliver it.

“We are committed to improving lives so I am absolutely delighted that we are rolling out these vital defibrillators so that the local communities we serve will be able to benefit from their use.

In an emergency, a defibrillator can be the difference between life and death, which is why we are ensuring that this essential equipment is installed in high-traffic areas where anyone can reach them and provide the crucial response in a life-threatening situation.”

A person’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest increases from 6per cent to over 70pc if they are treated with a defibrillator and effective CPR is performed within the first five minutes.

The Redbridge project is being funded by the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy, which each year allocates 15pc to pay for local projects, school improvements, leisure centres, health care facilities, transport and public areas.

The council launched a public awareness campaign on Valentine’s Day in collaboration with London Hearts to promote the location of the defibrillators and the training opportunities available locally.

Kimberley Lloyd, operations Manager for London Hearts said: “As a result of their partnership with London Hearts, Redbridge Council have demonstrated their pioneering commitment to heart health within their community.”

To find out more visit: redbridge.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing/restart-a-heart