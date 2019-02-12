Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes Archant

Up to 1,400 homes and a primary school could be built on the site of Goodmayes Tesco if newly unveiled proposals are green lit.

Housing developers Weston Homes have today (February 13) released a statement announcing proposals to redevelop the site of the Tesco store and car park in High Road.

The scheme – being developed in partnership with the supermarket giant – is set to include a “series of striking contemporary buildings” which, according to mock-up images, could mean the creation of around six medium-rise buildings and three low-rise blocks.

Thirty-five per cent of these dwellings will be “affordable” – meeting Mayor Khan’s target - which could mean up to 490 lower-cost homes will be created.

The scheme is also set to include “a three-form primary school, playground space, residential amenity space and landscaped roofscape, complete with tree-lined pedestrian walkways and public open areas”.

A new Tesco would be built in what is currently the car park and, once up and running, the existing supermarket would be demolished.

“There would be parking at lower ground level for both the Tesco store and residential uses,” the statement adds.

Employment opportunities for residents are expected to be created through the provision of workshops and cafes and public realm works.

The 10.4 acre site is located next to Goodmayes Railway Station and opposite Barley Lane Park.

A planning application is being prepared for submission in the spring.

The developer says community consultations are under way.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: “The Tesco site is allocated for redevelopment within the council’s Local Plan and this major regeneration project has the potential to create new jobs, homes and community facilities as well as support our efforts to improve the local environment.

“The developer’s proposals are at an early stage and as we continue to appraise the development prior to submission of a planning application, we will be working hard to ensure the proposals have the best interests of the local community at its heart.”

A Tesco spokeswoman said: We’re excited to be working with Weston Homes to deliver proposals for our Goodmayes site, which will include new community facilities and a new Tesco store.

“We will have a temporary store available during any building works, so our customers will always be able to shop with us throughout any changes.”

For further information contact Weston Homes on 01279 873 300 or visit www.weston-homes.com